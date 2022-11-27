Read full article on original website
Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the incoming sheriff in Franklin County. John Grismore is facing an assault charge stemming from an incident this summer where he kicked an inmate. He’s since pleaded not guilty. Earlier this month, Grismore...
Sanders say Congress should act to protect rail workers
Vt. senators applaud passage of Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday and is headed to the House. Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders celebrated the vote. The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including...
Sen. Sanders comments on rail union House vote
Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - There were dueling speeches Thursday on Capitol Hill from the Senate’s top Republican and Vermont’s senior senator, but it wasn’t a policy feud that brought the two to the podium. Instead, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to pay tribute to a friend who’s approaching retirement.
‘Profile in courage’ – Gov. Hochul vetoes dozens of bills now that election is over
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unleashed a spigot of gubernatorial rejection over the past week after going 11 months without vetoing a single standalone bill passed by the state Legislature this year. Records show her issuing at least 51 vetoes since the Nov. 8 election after refusing to take a stance on many touchy issues while courting support from voters and Albany Democrats as Republican challenger Lee Zeldin was breathing down her neck. Hochul critics say her decision to keep her veto pen in the drawer until after the election highlights a lack of political backbone, especially on hot topics like...
Biden calls for 2024 presidential primary lineup change, lawmakers react
NH lawmakers react to proposal to bump first-in-the-nation primary in 2024
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee are moving to radically reorder the party’s presidential election process, potentially bumping New Hampshire from the coveted first primary. The president’s direction comes as the DNC rules committee gathers in Washington on Friday to vote on shaking up...
Vermont Conversation: ‘I am trans, I am here’: Randolph high school student speaks out after hate campaign
A transgender Vermont high school student who was the target of a transphobic hate campaign is breaking her silence. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: ‘I am trans, I am here’: Randolph high school student speaks out after hate campaign.
OIRA reviewed 37 significant rules in November
In November 2022, the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) reviewed 37 significant regulatory actions issued by federal agencies. OIRA approved two of these rules with no changes and approved the intent of 34 rules while recommending changes to their content. One rule was subject to a statutory or judicial deadline.
Biden proposes South Carolina as first primary state in drastic shake up of presidential nominating calendar
President Joe Biden has asked Democratic National Committee leaders to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to host a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a week later, Georgia the following week and then Michigan, a source confirms to CNN.
Sanders backs House bill to avert rail strike
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he supports a measure pending before the Senate to avert a nationwide rail strike. The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved there, it will be signed by President Joe Biden, who urged the Senate to act swiftly.
Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system
Residents have grown frustrated by hundreds of water main breaks in the state’s capital that have culminated in frozen streets, closed businesses and water shut-offs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system.
