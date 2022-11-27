ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Sanders say Congress should act to protect rail workers

WCAX

Vt. senators applaud passage of Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday and is headed to the House. Vermont Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders celebrated the vote. The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law, was approved 61-36 on Tuesday, including...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Sen. Sanders comments on rail union House vote

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - There were dueling speeches Thursday on Capitol Hill from the Senate’s top Republican and Vermont’s senior senator, but it wasn’t a policy feud that brought the two to the podium. Instead, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to pay tribute to a friend who’s approaching retirement.
VERMONT STATE
New York Post

‘Profile in courage’ – Gov. Hochul vetoes dozens of bills now that election is over

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unleashed a spigot of gubernatorial rejection over the past week after going 11 months without vetoing a single standalone bill passed by the state Legislature this year. Records show her issuing at least 51 vetoes since the Nov. 8 election after refusing to take a stance on many touchy issues while courting support from voters and Albany Democrats as Republican challenger Lee Zeldin was breathing down her neck. Hochul critics say her decision to keep her veto pen in the drawer until after the election highlights a lack of political backbone, especially on hot topics like...
Ballotpedia News

OIRA reviewed 37 significant rules in November

In November 2022, the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) reviewed 37 significant regulatory actions issued by federal agencies. OIRA approved two of these rules with no changes and approved the intent of 34 rules while recommending changes to their content. One rule was subject to a statutory or judicial deadline.
WCAX

Sanders backs House bill to avert rail strike

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he supports a measure pending before the Senate to avert a nationwide rail strike. The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved there, it will be signed by President Joe Biden, who urged the Senate to act swiftly.
VERMONT STATE

