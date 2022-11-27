Read full article on original website
In-state Vols commits Beasley, Spillman help team win state championship
A couple of Tennessee's in-state commitments helped their team finish off a perfect season and win a state championship Thursday afternoon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Kaleb Beasley and Class of 2023 wide receiver Nate Spillman both made plays as Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, Tenn., cruised to a 42-0 victory over Nashville's Christ Presbyterian Academy at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., to take home Tennessee's Division II-AA championship for the second consecutive year.
thunderboltradio.com
McKenzie Rebels battle Clay County Friday for state championship
The undefeated McKenzie Rebels face Clay County Friday afternoon in Chattanooga for the Class 1A State Football Championship. McKenzie is (14-0) entering Friday’s championship game, and Coach Wade Comer tells Thunderbolt Radio News about how his team has approached this week under the leadership of his 14 senior players.
Tuesday Night Middle School Basketball, Westwood and Tullahoma West
Middle school basketballers were on the court on Tuesday night as the Tullahoma West Bobcats hosted the Rockets from Manchester’s Westwood Middle. In the girls’ game the Lady Rockets improved to 11-1 overall as the slipped past the Lady Bobcats 41-29. The third quarter was when Westwood was able to pull away by outscoring Tullahoma West 16-3.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football December Transfer Portal Tracker
The college football transfer portal will officially open up on Monday, Dec. 5, paving the way for a massive shake-up to team rosters around the country. Since the end of the regular season last Saturday, players have already been announcing their intent to enter the portal with the hope of finding greener pastures on the other side.
Just In: Tennessee Tight End Miles Campbell Enters Transfer Portal
Second-year Tennessee tight end Miles Campbell has entered the transfer portal. Campbell, a once-coveted signee in the 2021 recruiting class, never saw his career get on track in Knoxville. Campbell only appeared in one game in 2022, earning 13 snaps against UT-Martin. He appeared in five ...
Tennessee Volunteers fan gets massive Josh Heupel tattoo
The Vols had their best season in years. Time to get some ink of the head coach.
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
Just In: Tennessee's CFB Playoff Ranking Revealed After Conclusion of Regular Season
The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking has been revealed after the final week of the regular season. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances two weeks ago, the Vols dropped five spots to Number 10. However, after a wild weekend ...
tjrwrestling.net
Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit
WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney clears up 'flipping burgers' remark about Tennessee
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney cleared up last week's comments about Tennessee "flipping burgers" following the Vols' loss to South Carolina. It came a few days after his own team lost to the upset-minded Gamecocks. Swinney said it was a motivational tactic. "It’s a classic example of people just hearing what...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
WATE
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee
From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WATE
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
Food and Clothing Drive at Coffee County High School and during Friday night’s Basketball games
Coffee County High School Interact, SkillsUSA, and FBLA clubs are sponsoring a dry food and clothing drive at the school and are including the Tullahoma Wildcats vs. Coffee County Red Raiders basketball games. Below are the items we are collecting to donate to CCCHS Food Bag Pantry and the General Store for the needs of our community. No money will be collected.
Replica Firearm located in Student’s Bag at Coffee County Raider Academy.
Earlier this week a replica of a firearm was retrieved from a student’s bag at Coffee County Raider Academy. Once a report was made to school administration and the SRO, the replica and the student were retrieved, and an investigation was conducted. No other information was released. One of...
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch issued for the Valley
A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Missing Tri-Cities man identified, remains found in vacant school in Knoxville
Human remains were found in a vacant property on Fifth Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
WBIR
Update: Chattanooga police find body of Jasmine Pace in Suck Creek Road area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Dec. 1): Chattanooga police said they found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday. A family member told Local 3 News, a sister station of WBIR in Chattanooga, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.
