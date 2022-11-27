ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

247Sports

In-state Vols commits Beasley, Spillman help team win state championship

A couple of Tennessee's in-state commitments helped their team finish off a perfect season and win a state championship Thursday afternoon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Kaleb Beasley and Class of 2023 wide receiver Nate Spillman both made plays as Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, Tenn., cruised to a 42-0 victory over Nashville's Christ Presbyterian Academy at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., to take home Tennessee's Division II-AA championship for the second consecutive year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunderboltradio.com

McKenzie Rebels battle Clay County Friday for state championship

The undefeated McKenzie Rebels face Clay County Friday afternoon in Chattanooga for the Class 1A State Football Championship. McKenzie is (14-0) entering Friday’s championship game, and Coach Wade Comer tells Thunderbolt Radio News about how his team has approached this week under the leadership of his 14 senior players.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football December Transfer Portal Tracker

The college football transfer portal will officially open up on Monday, Dec. 5, paving the way for a massive shake-up to team rosters around the country. Since the end of the regular season last Saturday, players have already been announcing their intent to enter the portal with the hope of finding greener pastures on the other side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tjrwrestling.net

Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Food and Clothing Drive at Coffee County High School and during Friday night’s Basketball games

Coffee County High School Interact, SkillsUSA, and FBLA clubs are sponsoring a dry food and clothing drive at the school and are including the Tullahoma Wildcats vs. Coffee County Red Raiders basketball games. Below are the items we are collecting to donate to CCCHS Food Bag Pantry and the General Store for the needs of our community. No money will be collected.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch issued for the Valley

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
