WCAX
Vermont library sources children’s books for Afghan arrivals
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the past year, about 260 Afghan refugees have resettled in Vermont, with about 26 in the Bennington area. As they adjust to life in the Green Mountain State, some of the state’s libraries are working to make sure they have books to read. The...
WCAX
Vt. officials say $1B in statewide ARPA funding allocated
WCAX
How to keep energy costs low while festivities are high
WCAX
Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers, stakeholders take on EMS challenges
mynbc5.com
'Antiques Roadshow' announces when episodes shot in Vermont will air
SHELBURNE, Vt. — Get ready to set your DVRs for "Antiques Roadshow", as the popular series has finally announced when the three episodes shot in Vermont this past summer will air. According to the official show calendar, the episodes shot at Shelburne Museum will air on April 24, May...
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
WCAX
Burlington's Fines for Food campaign returns
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
WCAX
Deerfield black bear wind turbine study ongoing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are sifting through a decade’s worth of data to learn more about the impacts of wind turbine development on black bears. The state commissioned a study on black bears and the Deerfield wind development built back in 2011 in Readsboro and Searsburg. It looked at how the bears interacted with the different phases of the development from baseline studies through the construction of the 15 turbines there now.
WCAX
Super Senior: John Dooley
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 95, John Dooley isn’t “plugged in” to the latest technology. “When it comes to computers I’m nowhere,” Dooley said. The Burlington man is more of a paper guy. “I’m a firm believer in handwriting.”. That includes tangible treasure...
WCAX
Authorities arrest 4 people in Springfield drug raids
WCAX
Vermont senators applaud Respect for Marriage Act
wamc.org
Vermont governor promotes new economic recovery grants during St. Johnsbury visit
Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on rural economic revitalization grants during his weekly briefing today. The Republican visited the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury where construction is underway on a 6,000-square foot, three story science annex. More than $400,000 in funding for the $4.7 million project came from the state’s Capital Investment Program, which has allocated over $10 million for projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support economic recovery.
WCAX
Vt. childhood behavior specialist takes on sibling dynamics in new book
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new children’s book from a Vermont author aims to help growing families navigate some complex feelings. It’s called “Little Siblings, Big Feelings.” Its author, childhood behavior specialist Maya Burr, says the topic of sibling dynamics comes up constantly from the families who consult her for help. But it wasn’t until she had her second child and she was looking for books to help kids with strategies for managing their feelings, that she realized there weren’t many dealing with that specifically.
WCAX
Island Pond man sidelined by COVID welcomed home
ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a homecoming, a town celebration, and a family reunion in Island Pond Thursday, just in time for the holidays. On a blustery day in the Northeast Kingdom, sirens and lights cut through the snow squalls as Buba Carroll Humphrey was escorted home for the first time after being diagnosed with COVID last fall. Friends and family in the tight-knit community waved flags and cheered along the route.
WCAX
Vermont vehicle inspection sticker QR code explained
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A WCAX viewer question about the QR code on the Vermont vehicle inspection sticker prompted us to look into what it’s for. A new, yellow inspection sticker was rolled out in Vermont in May. On it is a black QR code that contains information that a machine can scan and read. But VTrans officials say these codes aren’t activated just yet. They will be by early in 2023, and when they are, they say they do not contain any personal information.
WCAX
Vt. ag agency announces $900K in dairy innovation grants
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is investing almost a million dollars for dairy farmers to modernize their operations. The state announced $900,000 in federal grant funding will focus on climate and “community forward production.” Officials say the goal is to promote how farmers can meet environmental goals and reduce costs through modernization that includes new grazing strategies using GPS tracking and diversifying land by growing trees.
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
vermontcatholic.org
Joseph’s House received ‘unprecedented support’ before Thanksgiving
Joseph’s House Community Outreach Center in Burlington offers support and financial assistance to families in need in the community. “Joseph’s House was overwhelmed by the outpouring of great compassion and generosity towards our brothers and sisters in Christ this Thanksgiving,” said Deacon Dennis Moore, Joseph’s House director. “We received donations from our beloved parishioners [at the Cathedral of St. Joseph] as well as from local schools and organizations.”
