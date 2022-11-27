ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Troy Hawkins
5d ago

I was diverted on Wisconsin ave earlier to today during this incident! Last nite I passed a shooting victim & cops on MLK dr. before the ambulance arrived! KILWAUKEE: Home of the Wild Wild MidWest! ... 🤔

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings wound 4 Wednesday, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Nov. 30. Four people – including a 13-year-old boy – were wounded. One person was arrested. 19th and Finn. Around 8:30 a.m., police said a 13-year-old boy was wounded inside his home when a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two dead in car fire after driver lost control: Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — Two people were killed Wednesday night after a crash and a car fire near 30th Street and Capitol Drive, according to the medical examiner's office. A WISN 12 News crew at the scene saw what was left of a charred vehicle next to residential buildings. There was debris from the car leading up to where the vehicle ended up in flames.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Pedestrian killed in crash near 27th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a 48-year-old Milwaukee man Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. Officials say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue just after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Madison police investigate downtown State St. shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the man who they say shot a man Tuesday near the state capitol. Police say the suspected shooter is Lamar Jefferson, a 40-year-old man with ties to Milwaukee. Witnesses said they saw Jefferson and the victim arguing before they heard multiple...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Federal law enforcement gun is 4th in series of area accidental shootings

MILWAUKEE — A federal agent's handgun is believed to be the latest in a series of Milwaukee-area law enforcement service weapons firing on their own without the trigger being pulled, according to two law enforcement sources. The sources, who shared the information on the condition of anonymity because they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
WISN

Milwaukee activist killed in car crash

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
MILWAUKEE, WI

