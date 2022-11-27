Read full article on original website
Troy Hawkins
5d ago
I was diverted on Wisconsin ave earlier to today during this incident! Last nite I passed a shooting victim & cops on MLK dr. before the ambulance arrived! KILWAUKEE: Home of the Wild Wild MidWest! ... 🤔
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 18 years
The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
WISN
'Grab the gun': New video reveals timeline leading to gunfire in Menomonee Falls bar
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say Dylan Breidenbach, 22, opened fire inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Nov. 20, firing one round from an A-R 10 semi-automatic rife. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. WISN 12 News obtained three cellphone videos from that early Sunday morning, revealing the incidents...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
WISN
19-year-old arrested in connection to shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Department announced today the arrest of two violent offenders on Nov. 28, 2022. Racine Police Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit, and the Racine County Sheriff Department deputies arrested Cornelius Evans and Cameron Elam, two 19-year-old Racine men. Police say Evans was wanted for his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings wound 4 Wednesday, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Nov. 30. Four people – including a 13-year-old boy – were wounded. One person was arrested. 19th and Finn. Around 8:30 a.m., police said a 13-year-old boy was wounded inside his home when a...
WISN
Two dead in car fire after driver lost control: Milwaukee Police
MILWAUKEE — Two people were killed Wednesday night after a crash and a car fire near 30th Street and Capitol Drive, according to the medical examiner's office. A WISN 12 News crew at the scene saw what was left of a charred vehicle next to residential buildings. There was debris from the car leading up to where the vehicle ended up in flames.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
Man who tried to save crash victims shares story
According to police, a car lost control and collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger, police say, died at the scene.
CBS 58
MPD: Pedestrian killed in crash near 27th and Oklahoma
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a 48-year-old Milwaukee man Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. Officials say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue just after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died...
Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash
Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle crash that killed two people in Milwaukee.
WISN
Madison police investigate downtown State St. shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the man who they say shot a man Tuesday near the state capitol. Police say the suspected shooter is Lamar Jefferson, a 40-year-old man with ties to Milwaukee. Witnesses said they saw Jefferson and the victim arguing before they heard multiple...
WISN
Stray bullet wounds 13-year-old-boy in Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 13-year-old boy was in his home when a stray bullet hit him after 8 a.m. Wednesday near North 19th Street and Teutonia Avenue. Police said the bullet penetrated the ceiling and struck him. The boy was taken to an area hospital and was...
WISN
Federal law enforcement gun is 4th in series of area accidental shootings
MILWAUKEE — A federal agent's handgun is believed to be the latest in a series of Milwaukee-area law enforcement service weapons firing on their own without the trigger being pulled, according to two law enforcement sources. The sources, who shared the information on the condition of anonymity because they...
WISN
2 MPD officers join 'unprecedented' federal lawsuit against gunmaker in accidental shootings
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers Robert Parks and Adam Maritato are among 20 plaintiffs suing gun maker Sig Sauer over a gun the officers and others claim is defective and dangerous. The weapons are believed to have fired multiple times without the trigger being pulled, causing several injuries to...
Stolen car chase: Milwaukee man, teen arrested in West Allis
A Milwaukee man and teenager were arrested after leading West Allis police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.
WISN
Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
WISN
Milwaukee activist killed in car crash
MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
