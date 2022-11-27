Read full article on original website
Related
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Jingle Mingle
Chamber of Commerce officials in Junction City have announced that their Jingle Mingle will be held Thursday, Dec. 8 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House from 5-7 p.m. It will be a celebration and show of appreciation for chamber members, board and committee members plus volunteers and supporters. There will...
Tour of Homes will be Saturday at Fort Riley
Saturday is the day for the 39th annual Tour of Homes at Fort Riley which will feature 12 historic homes and two chapels. The location of the tour is the Historic Main Post at Fort Riley. Self-guided tours begin at the Custer House from 3 to 7 p.m. You can...
Breahna Karmann will be recognized in the NextGen Under 30 progam
Breahna Karmann, Junction City, is being honored as a young adult over-achiever doing amazing things in Kansas. The owner of 785 Creative, a digital marketing agency, is being honored through the inaugeral class of the NextGen Under 30 program. "This award is presented to professionals who are active in their communities and also successful in their respective careers."
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and Kappa Alpha Psi will conduct a coat drive
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. have partnered to provide coats, hats and gloves to Pre-K students at Sheridan Elementary School and the Early Childhood program of USD 475. Coats ( sizes 4-8 ), hats and gloves will be collected from Dec. 31 through...
Karen Hildebrand Erichsen is honored by Geary County KSU Research and Extension
Karen Hildebrand Erichsen has been named the Geary County Extension Appreciation Award winner. Erichsen has been involved in Extension programming throughout her life. As far as Extension activities and events go, she has been involved since childhood, to Extension Homemakers Unit meetings, to fair, PDC meeting and other activities. What was once known as EHU’s, the name of these community groups has changed through the years, identified as Community Clubs, Farm Bureau Units, Home Demonstration Units (HDU), to where they are today in Geary County – Extension Education Units.
Longtime Junction City Fire Department employee will retire
The Junction City Fire Department has announced the retirement of Captain Matt Jackson. He has served the community for 34 years. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989. Captain Jackson has served in many positions during his career with the Junction City Fire Department. The public is...
November 2022 Weather Summary
For the first time in 17 months, the Junction City area had monthly mean temperatures below normal. The last time we had below normal monthly temperatures was May, 2021. Additionally, for just the fourth month this year, we had above normal precipitation. The average daily high in November was 52.0...
Administrator will be hired for the hospital in Junction City
As Geary Community Hospital moves toward a Jan. 1 merger with Stormont Vail Health there are plans to hire a full time administrator for the hospital. GCH Trustees were informed this week that an offer was made and has been accepted by someone who is familiar with the community and the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released but that is anticipated in the near future.
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Jeff Ryser!
Congratulations to Jeff Ryser of Salina, the Week 12 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Jeff, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
Geary County Extension Council elects their Executive Board
Members of the Geary County K-State Research & Extension Council recently conducted their annual elections. 2023 Geary County Extension Council Executive Board Members are:
Man hospitalized after car overturns in front yard of house
MANHATTAN —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 1995 Buick Regal driven by Alexander Arnwine, 19, of Manhattan was westbound in the 2600 Block on Kimball Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck...
Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office searching for trailer stolen from Belvue, KS
BELVUE - According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, on November 28th, 2022, deputies responded to the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue on the report of a past theft of a trailer. The trailer was stolen at approximately 4:45 am on Sunday, November 27th, and was towed away...
Red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
Woman lost $800 in alleged gift card scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 2900 block of Princeton Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Community First Bank and a 50-year-old woman reported she...
Four Blue Jays receive 1st team All Centennial League recognition
All Centennial League football honors for 2022 have been announced by the conference. Receiving 1st team recognition from Junction City are running back Logan Nabus, wide receiver Malijah Byers, defensive lineman Elijah Clarke-Boyd and defensive back Michael Boganowski. Second team honors went to defensive lineman Hayden Puryear, defensive back Donque...
RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
K-State Coordinators Discuss Big 12 Championship
Watch Collin Klein’s Press Conference | Watch Joe Klanderman’s Press Conference | Listen on Wildcats Uncut. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the 10th-ranked Wildcats facing No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on Saturday. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0