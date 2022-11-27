ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville ISD leaders focus on four key areas for this school year

Lewisville Independent School District focuses on four key areas for the district’s legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year: student learning, student experience, resource stewardship, and community engagement. For student learning, LISD aims to advocate for an accountability system that focuses on improvement, is forward-facing, and not stigmatizing. LISD...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm ISD considers four-day school week

Little Elm ISD held their regular board meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 to discuss the benefits and hesitations of a four-day school week. Dr. Penny Tramel, Little Elm ISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Learning, presented research conducted by the district to discover how a four-day week could help students and staff within Little Elm ISD.
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plans unveiled for The Mix, a mixed-experience community in Frisco's north platinum corridor

The plans and name for a $3 billion, 112-acre progressive, mixed-experience community built around a vibrant central park – The Mix – have been announced. The first phase of The Mix, located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco, will break ground in December 2022. It will encompass 28 of the northernmost acres along Lebanon Road and is expected to be completed in 2026.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Temperatures to plunge in North Texas Wednesday

Don't get caught leaving your house Wednesday morning without a jacket. The nice warm temperatures on Tuesday will disappear after a strong cold front moves through North Texas this evening. Low temperatures fall into the 30s on Wednesday morning, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Things will...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD board member resigns after boundary adjustment passes

Following a 7-1 vote in favor of the Allen ISD boundary adjustment, Allen ISD Trustee Vasta Ramanathan resigned effective immediately. At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the district presented a final plan to balance enrollment between the east and west side of the district while repurposing two campuses for monetary efficiencies.
starlocalmedia.com

City of Carrollton names Roberto Arredondo as Police Chief

After an exhaustive search, the City of Carrollton has announced the selection of Roberto Arredondo as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. Arredondo, whose start date is set for January 2, 2023, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Chief of Police for the Victoria, Texas Police Department.
CARROLLTON, TX
CW33

Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen

Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Parking prohibited on Emerson Drive in Plano

Parking is to be prohibited on the north side of Emerson Drive from Preston Meadow Drive to Virginia Drive until July 2024, due to overcrowding. At a Monday City Council meeting, City of Plano Engineering Director Caleb Thornhill and Plano Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff told council that the city had received many complaints because of the inability to navigate Emerson Drive during school events at Daffron Elementary and during peak park hours.
PLANO, TX
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano News Roundup: Dentist pleads guilty to fraud

A Plano dentist has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Brian Bui, 42, of Plano, pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson on Nov. 17, 2022.
PLANO, TX

