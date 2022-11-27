The plans and name for a $3 billion, 112-acre progressive, mixed-experience community built around a vibrant central park – The Mix – have been announced. The first phase of The Mix, located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco, will break ground in December 2022. It will encompass 28 of the northernmost acres along Lebanon Road and is expected to be completed in 2026.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO