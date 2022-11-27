Read full article on original website
Apple Is Compensating MacBook Users With Butterfly Keyboards
From 2015 to 2019, Apple looked to upgrade its laptops with the butterfly keyboard. Unfortunately, the low-travel keyboard plagued users with a series of issues when typing. The design utilized across MacBooks, MacBook Airs, and MacBook Pros was prone to accumulating dust and debris, resulting in sticky keys and double-press inputs.
Epic Games' RealityScan Turns Real-World Objects into 3D Models
Epic Games has officially launched its new, free “RealityScan” app for iOS devices. The new app allows users to scan real-life objects with their phone or tablet and transform them into hi-fi 3D models. Using at least 20 images taken from real-world object capture, RealityScan compiles the 2D shots into 3D objects which can be placed in games or other virtual settings.
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
Apple Celebrates Its New Jersey American Dream Store Opening With 1997 "Rainbow" Logo Revival
Apple has just revived the classic 1997 Apple “Rainbow” logo for the opening of its American Dream store in New Jersey. Located in the second-largest mall in the United States (3 million sq-ft) the announcement was met with a modern version of the classic logo which sees the flat illustration given a 3D helix effect.
Elon Musk Announces Neuralink's First Human Trials
Following notes of development progress, Neuralink, the brain-control interfaces (BCI) company co-founded by Elon Musk is now gearing up for its first human trials. The trials are expected to test Neuralink’s “sewing machine-like” implantation robot first unveiled three years ago. Since being demonstrated, Neuralink has already tested...
The Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX "Trails End Brown" Now Has a Release Date
Update: Select retailers such as Asphaltgold have now shared a release date of December 8 for the. ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX “Trails End Brown.” It’s priced at €225 EUR (approx. $234 USD) and expected to launch via Nike as well. For more details, read the full story below.
Nintendo Shares Commitment to Improving 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Two weeks ago, the latest chapter of Pokémon debuted with the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While the titles introduced a new region filled with unique creatures from start to finish and serve as the first open world Pokémon games, the fan reception has been focused on its performance. Players have been experiencing various levels of instability in frame rate alongside miscellaneous bugs throughout playthroughs. As a result, both social media and review outlets have been flooded with demands for change. Noting this, Nintendo has made its first statement alongside the release of software update version 1.1.0 for the games.
Nike Brings Back "Kiss My Airs" in the Air Max Plus
Is bringing back its “Kiss My Airs” collection, expanding the lineup with a brand new colorway for the Air Max Plus in a metallic silver and black colorway. The shoe arrives in its classic gradient light grey to dark grey mesh base. The Swoosh is highlighted in electric blue, while the TPU cage is in black, matching the toebox, laces, lining nad heel. The midsole, mudguards, tongues and heels are detailed in a grey safari print. The “Kiss My Airs” tag is seen on the lateral, featuring the “TN” branded heels. A blue ombre also highlights the arch area of the midsole nd continues to the outsole to round out the design.
