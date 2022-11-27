ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

No. 20 Maryland upsets No. 7 Notre Dame at the buzzer, 74-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20 Maryland to a 74-72 victory over seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Irish guard Sonia Cintron’s layup had tied the game with 15 seconds...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Person trapped under train in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
MILFORD MILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's Christmas parade set to go on this weekend after threat of postponement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers say the Mayor's Christmas parade is set to go on this weekend after the future of the parade was thrown into question. The city said last week that Baltimore City Police Department did not have enough officers to cover both the Mayor's Christmas parade and the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium, which were scheduled for Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person in critical condition after fire at Odenton townhome

MARYLAND (WBFF) — One person is in critical condition after a fire at an Odenton townhome on Thursday. Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the early morning townhome fire around 5:00 AM. Officials say one adult patient was transported to Hopkins Bayview Hospital in critical condition. The fire...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into hospital, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was shot in East Baltimore Thursday and walked into a local hospital for treatment. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The 49th Annual Mayor's Christmas Parade

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the 49th Annual Mayor's Christmas Parade is happening this weekend. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the holiday cheer. Chairman of the Christmas Parade Committee Tom Kerr and Miss Yuletide 2022 Georgia Ioannou share more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Private company steps up to help Anne Arundel students without school bus

A private company has stepped up to help students in one Anne Arundel County community who were traveling nearly 4.5 miles to school on their own. Unique Wiggins was relieved Monday when her son, Zyan, finally got permanent transportation to school. But it was not an Anne Arundel County School bus taking him to class. Instead, the ride was provided by Tonya Briggs, the owner of a small transportation company.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed after being hit by car in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. Police say just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on the scene, police said they found a man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
