Amazon workers protest pay, poor working conditions

(WTVO) — Some packages could be delayed for those that shop on Amazon.

Thousands of Amazon workers have walked off the job, citing low pay and poor working conditions. The protests came with a massive railroad strike looking in the background.

Trains move about a third of all goods in the country. The railroad union plans to go on strike December 9 if there is no deal, about two weeks before Christmas.

