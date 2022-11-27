ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NORTHWESTERN STATE 102, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 96

Percentages: FG .516, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (J.Black 3-7, Sharp 2-2, Hill 2-3, Haney 2-6, Prim 1-1, McDonald 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Sharp). Turnovers: 12 (Hampton 3, Haney 3, Sharp 3, McDonald 2, Hill). Steals: 9 (Prim 4, Hill 3, Haney,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
TEXAS STATE 65, LAMAR 55

Percentages: FG .481, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason). Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81

NC STATE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Rivers 3-4, Johnson 2-3, Brown-Turner 1-2, Collins 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Hayes 0-1, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Baldwin 3, Hobby 2, Rivers 2) Steals: 11 (Rivers 4, Boyd 2, Hobby...
RALEIGH, NC
OREGON 74, WASHINGTON STATE 60

Percentages: FG .472, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Darling 1-2, Gueye 1-2, Rodman 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Powell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gueye, Houinsou, Rosario). Turnovers: 17 (Gueye 6, Rosario 3, Darling 2, Powell 2, Bamba, Diongue, Houinsou, Rodman). Steals: 6 (Gueye 2, Rodman...
PULLMAN, WA
NO. 21 UCLA 80, STANFORD 66

Percentages: FG .593, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Campbell 3-4, Bailey 2-2, Singleton 1-6, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bona, Jaquez). Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 7, Campbell 4, Bona, Clark, Etienne, Jaquez). Steals: 4 (Jaquez 3, Campbell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel131-22-21-1035. Ingram203-80-00-1116.
STANFORD, CA
Arkansas 87, Troy 70

ARKANSAS (9-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Spencer 3-8, Wolfenbarger 3-5, Carr 2-9, Daniels 2-6, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Langerman 0-2, Dauda 0-1, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wolfenbarger 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Poffenbarger 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2, Barnum 1, Dauda 1,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87

FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
WISCONSIN STATE
Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56

TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
LUBBOCK, TX
Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home...
HARRISONBURG, VA

