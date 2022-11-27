Read full article on original website
Thursday's Scores
Blanchet Catholic 62, Willamette Valley Christian 35. Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Grand View Christian 28. N. Clackamas Christian 38, Horizon Christian Hood River 12. North Bend 51, South Umpqua 37. Nyssa 61, Payette, Idaho 29. Prairie City/Burnt River 52, Pilot Rock 31. Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25. Rogue...
Mississippi high school football playoff scores, live updates: MHSAA championships Day 1
The MHSAA high school football championships begin Friday at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Southern Miss. Raleigh (13-1) takes on Noxubee County (10-4) at 11 a.m. in the Class 3A championship with the Lions looking to secure its first state championship. Ole Miss commitment Suntarine Perkins will be the deference on offense and...
Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home...
NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65
Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
OREGON STATE 66, WASHINGTON 65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Johnson 3-5, Menifield 2-3, Bajema 2-7, Brooks 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Fuller 0-3, Bey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Fuller, Menifield). Turnovers: 13 (Bajema 4, Brooks 3, Menifield 3, Fuller 2, Kepnang). Steals:...
Van Meter boys basketball preview: Accepting the challenge
After running through the conference unscathed, the Bulldogs were just one shot away from winning the state championship last season. Now the team returns with new faces almost everywhere on the floor looking to keep up the momentum. Don’t Call it a Rebuild ...
TEXAS STATE 65, LAMAR 55
Percentages: FG .481, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason). Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2,...
