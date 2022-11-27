ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Blanchet Catholic 62, Willamette Valley Christian 35. Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Grand View Christian 28. N. Clackamas Christian 38, Horizon Christian Hood River 12. North Bend 51, South Umpqua 37. Nyssa 61, Payette, Idaho 29. Prairie City/Burnt River 52, Pilot Rock 31. Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25. Rogue...
OREGON STATE


Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home...
HARRISONBURG, VA


NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65

Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ


Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV


OREGON STATE 66, WASHINGTON 65

Percentages: FG .400, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Johnson 3-5, Menifield 2-3, Bajema 2-7, Brooks 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Fuller 0-3, Bey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Fuller, Menifield). Turnovers: 13 (Bajema 4, Brooks 3, Menifield 3, Fuller 2, Kepnang). Steals:...
CORVALLIS, OR


TEXAS STATE 65, LAMAR 55

Percentages: FG .481, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason). Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2,...
SAN MARCOS, TX

