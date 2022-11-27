ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle

A pregnant woman was stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle on Tuesday afternoon, according to a source. It happened at 26 Lafayette Ave. The source said she was taken to Westchester Medical Center. Police have confirmed that a stabbing occurred inside an apartment building and that an arrest has...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings

An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted for stealing from unlocked car in Hauppauge

Suffolk police are searching for a man who stole from an unlocked car in Hauppauge last month. Police tell News 12 the man stole a pair of sunglasses and other items from an SUV parked in a driveway on Busch Street. The incident happened on Nov. 18 just after 4:30...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
News 12

Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones

The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
PEEKSKILL, NY

