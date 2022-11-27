Read full article on original website
News 12
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
Authorities seek driver who ran over Middletown man multiple times after altercation
The body of Jason Freeman, 36, was found in the parking lot of the Old Bridge Professional Plaza along Perrine Road.
New Rochelle police: Suspect in custody for stabbing pregnant woman in stomach
Officer say the woman was stabbed in the stomach at an apartment building at 26 Lafayette Ave.
Police: 2 facing charges for carjacking in Englishtown face new charges
Two people who are already facing charges related to a carjacking in Englishtown are now facing additional charges for a separate carjacking crime.
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
News 12
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
News 12
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
Fourteen suspected gang members and associates from the city of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie are now facing federal charges following several raids in Orange County. A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night. A viewer sent News 12 video from Lake Street...
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
Police: Danbury couple found in their home died in murder-suicide
Danbury police believe a husband and wife died when one of them shot the other and then shot themselves.
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
News 12
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
A pregnant woman was stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle on Tuesday afternoon, according to a source. It happened at 26 Lafayette Ave. The source said she was taken to Westchester Medical Center. Police have confirmed that a stabbing occurred inside an apartment building and that an arrest has...
News 12
Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings
An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.
Police: 19-year-old dead following three-car crash in Lynbrook
The incident happened at Peninsula Boulevard and Ocean Avenue just after midnight.
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
NYPD searching for family of homeless man found dead in Starlight Park waters
Police say they need the public's help in locating a man's family members after police say he was found dead floating in a body of water inside Starlight Park.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for stealing from unlocked car in Hauppauge
Suffolk police are searching for a man who stole from an unlocked car in Hauppauge last month. Police tell News 12 the man stole a pair of sunglasses and other items from an SUV parked in a driveway on Busch Street. The incident happened on Nov. 18 just after 4:30...
Man and woman found shot to death in Danbury
A well being check in Danbury today turned up two people who had been shot to death, police said. Officers are called to a home on Clayton Road just after 3:00 p.m.
Homicide detectives investigate West Babylon car fire
Homicide detectives, the county medical examiner and crime scene investigators were at the scene.
News 12
Peekskill community pays final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones
The city of Peekskill came out Thursday afternoon to pay a final farewell to Police Officer Gregory Jones. Jones died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving night. He volunteered in a community Thanksgiving dinner the day before. The 48-year-old made a lasting impression on the community he served. "They truly loved him. He...
NYPD: Man, 68, stabbed on Staten Island; person taken in for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was slashed on Monday afternoon in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The senior was stabbed in the back inside 168 Brabant St. around 12:25 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by...
