Los Alamos County, NM

New Mexico Judge Shot Dead Along With Her Pets

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Village of Los Ranchos Municipal Court

A newly elected judge in New Mexico has been found shot dead along with her pets in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Diane Albert, a municipal judge for the Village of Los Ranchos and a former Los Alamos County Commissioner, was found dead Friday after a friend alerted police to a “troubling message” from Albert’s husband, the Albuquerque Journal reports, citing a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “[Eric] Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself,” the spokeswoman was quoted saying. Deputies reportedly found the bodies of several dogs and a cat at the couple’s home. Local news outlet KOAT reports that dispatch tapes obtained from the sheriff’s office revealed deputies being told: “He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and his dogs and his cat. And he is about to murder himself.”

bink
5d ago

Very sad🥲 What is wrong with people that have to take the lives of others just because they want to die? Why can’t they just go off themselves in a ditch somewhere?

FIXITANDMOVEON
5d ago

I'm not buying it. She's been threatened by the Mexican Cartels and now suddenly there's a murder/suicide? Well, isn't that convenient?

B ~ Hamara T ☪️
5d ago

Terrible all he had to do was murder himself and let his wife along with their fur babies live. I feel for the fur babies they were completely innocent 🙏🏻🐶🐱 may they all rest in peace 🕊️

