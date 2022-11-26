Read full article on original website
Surviving to thriving: Lafayette woman provides haven for struggling North Georgians
LAYFAYETTE, Ga. — Those on the verge of homelessness, often don't know where to turn. But one North Georgia non-profit is helping struggling North Georgians with resources before they end up on the streets. NewsChannel 9 and the McMahan Law Firm surprise the Lafayette woman behind The Haven in...
Wild pigs wreaking havoc across Georgia causing millions in damage each year
Feral hogs are not native to the United States. They were introduced to the United States in the 1500s by settlers as a source of food. Their populations have expanded from about 17 states to at least 39 over the last three decades with as many as nine million feral hogs roaming across the country.
3 dentists making headlines
The first Georgia dentist to use the Yomi dental implant robot and two other dentists who made headlines last week:. 1. Jeremy Krell, DMD, founder and a managing partner of Revere Partners, spoke with Becker's about the company's goals, what they look for in a deal and why the dental industry is attractive to investors.
Georgia agriculture officials seeking comment on controversial soil amendment rules
State agriculture officials are seeking public comment on new regulations to handle controversial soil amendments. The amendments, or fertilizer alternatives, have some Georgians upset about nuisance farmers. That's because some farmers use the amendments as an inexpensive and nitrogen-rich way to enhance their soil. But neighbors and environmental advocates consider...
Smoky Mountain Christmas highlights the season at Dolly Parton's Tennessee tourism empire
You probably know Dolly Parton as a country music legend—a buxom blonde with a big voice who has written more than 3,000 songs, won 11 Grammy Awards and produced 44 Top 10 country albums over the past four decades. You might even know that her Imagination Library has encouraged...
Severe weather threat from the Gulf Coast to Mid-South...when storms may reach the Southeast
A severe weather outbreak is possible Tuesday through Tuesday Night from portions of the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley. A moderate or elevated threat of severe weather is located from roughly Jackson, MS to Memphis, TN. Millions of people are in the path of these potentially damaging storms that may produce tornadoes, hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering options to replace declining gas tax revenue
Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness to considering toll lanes in the Volunteer State to help pay for roads and bridges and congestion reduction projects.
High winds in Smokies knock down trees, blow debris into roadways
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Services has announced that some roads will be closed due to high winds.
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Tennessee chapter pushes for ‘Honoring the Fallen’ license plates
Spouses of fallen officers are hoping to keep their loved one’s memory alive here in Tennessee.
Georgia could be only state to have Medicaid expansion come with work requirement
A recent federal court ruling has cleared the path for Georgia to move forward with its limited expansion of Medicaid. The idea, originally proposed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp when he took office in 2019, would require new participants to work or volunteer 80 hours each month. Following the federal...
Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old.
Governor Kemp announces GPA appointment
ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the President of the Sandersville Railroad Company to the Georgia Ports Authority. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Benjamin “Ben” J. Tarbutton, III to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). “Ben Tarbutton is one of our state’s most accomplished business and...
