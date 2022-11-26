ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckersdental.com

3 dentists making headlines

The first Georgia dentist to use the Yomi dental implant robot and two other dentists who made headlines last week:. 1. Jeremy Krell, DMD, founder and a managing partner of Revere Partners, spoke with Becker's about the company's goals, what they look for in a deal and why the dental industry is attractive to investors.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia agriculture officials seeking comment on controversial soil amendment rules

State agriculture officials are seeking public comment on new regulations to handle controversial soil amendments. The amendments, or fertilizer alternatives, have some Georgians upset about nuisance farmers. That's because some farmers use the amendments as an inexpensive and nitrogen-rich way to enhance their soil. But neighbors and environmental advocates consider...
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
RINGGOLD, GA
WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE
actionnews5.com

Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old.
TENNESSEE STATE
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces GPA appointment

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the President of the Sandersville Railroad Company to the Georgia Ports Authority. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of Benjamin “Ben” J. Tarbutton, III to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). “Ben Tarbutton is one of our state’s most accomplished business and...
GEORGIA STATE

