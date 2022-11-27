Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More detours at Wichita’s North Junction project
Another weekend detour is planned at Wichita's North Junction pro
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Large grass fire burns in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large grass fire in Marion County, just south of Florence, broke out Thursday afternoon. KSN’s Storm Tracker Radar was able to pick up the plume of smoke caused by the fire just before 2 p.m. Marion County has made a mutual aid request to Butler County, which has responded […]
Here are common driving and parking mistakes that could cost you on Wichita roads
Wichita police continue to crack down on bad drivers, issuing thousands of tickets each year for motorists who don’t follow traffic and parking laws. Here are some mistakes that could cost you.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 3700 block of S. Hoover Court on Wednesday. They arrived to find some and flames coming from the home. Crews were able to put out the fire. One person on the scene refused treatment for minor injuries.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | December 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by The Popcorner. Big thanks to The Popcorner for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
KWCH.com
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Wichita airport officer recognized for getting man with dementia back home to east coast
An officer at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is being recognized for getting a man with dementia back home to the east coast.
Wichita shooting victims identified
Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified Wichita shooting victims identified
Who is mostly likely to get a traffic ticket in Wichita, plus when & where they’re caught
Here’s a look at what the most recent full year of traffic ticket data shows.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Northeast Wichita drive-by shooting caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
Wichita man gets over 23 years for argument that turned fatal
A Wichita man was in court and heard his sentence for the murder of Ivell Ray in 2019.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy dies 7 years after being hit by semi, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old Wichita boy has died seven years after he was hit by a semi following a junior football game at a local park, his family says. According to his obituary, LaDale Washington Jr. died on November 18. Two of his relatives told KAKE News that he died of complications stemming from the accident on September 26, 2015, when LaDale was just 7 years old.
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
Several Kansas counties under red flag warning
Several counties in Kansas are under a red flag warning.
Third person dies in Kansas, suspected fentanyl overdose
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition. Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died […]
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 1