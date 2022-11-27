ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 1

Related
Kearney Hub

The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall

The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling. The Kearney store is one of the denim destination and specialty...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Pizza Hut offers up free pizza to laid off Panera Bread employees

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Panera Bread in Grand Island shut its doors without notice, and it left employees looking for jobs, but also their next step in life. A couple employees affected were a married couple who worked together at Panera. However, on Wednesday, a generous Pizza Hut general...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Property owners oppose vacating county road

Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska #1 in driest topsoil moisture

HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska is seeing some of the driest topsoil in years as we transition to winter. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska is the number one state in the country with the driest topsoil moisture. This affected some crops during this last harvest as well as other agricultural businesses.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

'Discover Local Giving' during Give Where You Live

KEARNEY, Neb. — Thursday is Give Where You Live in the Kearney area, a fundraising event that encourages donors to support local non-profits. The Kearney Area Community Foundation's fundraiser began in 2013, and has since raised more than $8 million for local non-profit organizations. This community-wide event will benefit...
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
Aurora News Register

Hamilton County grad cuts path from stylist to salon owner

Jennifer (Carriker) Archie graduated from Aurora High School in 2014 and has gone from hairdresser to salon owner in Grand Island in just over 15 years. Archie has dedicated herself to Master Stylists Salon and to a career that she said required hard work and passion to get ahead. “Cosmetology is not an easy career to get into like a lot of people think,” she said. “It’s not a get-rich-quick…
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK faculty members ask Board of Regents for pay increase

KEARNEY, Neb. — Faculty at the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) are asking the University of Nebraska Board of Regents for pay raises that "reflect the almost unprecedented levels of inflation in the United States." Faculty members claim they have not received raises in five years that have kept up...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton

SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
SHELTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest

MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
MINDEN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Sutton man ordered to pay fines for charges related to deck collapse

FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. — A Sutton man has been ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for charges. deck collapse at a pool party that injured multiple people in July 2021. According to Fillmore County Court records, Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse, 21, was ordered to pay $750 in fines on each of four counts of procuring/selling alcohol to a minor.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: World AIDS Day

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hoping to decrease the stigma of HIV, each year, organizations and individuals across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic. Thursday, December 1, is World AIDS Day. Jeremy Eschliman with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more. This year’s Theme: “Putting ourselves to the Test:...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
KEARNEY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Boone Central School Board names finalists for superintendent post

After a special meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 29, the Boone Central School Board named five finalist candidates to fill the superintendent’s position in the 2023-24 school year. The finalists will be interviewed in special meetings next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Finalist candidates are:. – Derek Ippensen,...
BOONE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy