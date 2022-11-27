Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Pacha Soap continues to expand and increase its production capacity
HASTINGS, Neb. — What used to be a dream is now a business that continues to grow in Hastings and in the United States. Andrew and Abi Vrbas founded the Pacha Soap Company in 2013, and now they are looking to expand the business. Pacha Soap focuses on creating...
Kearney Hub
The Buckle ready to roll out new spot at Hilltop Mall
The Kearney store is among several at the mall that have relocated in recent months. In addition to changing its entry to face west toward Hilltop’s main parking lot, The Buckle’s new location has undergone extensive remodeling. The Kearney store is one of the denim destination and specialty...
KSNB Local4
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza to laid off Panera Bread employees
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Panera Bread in Grand Island shut its doors without notice, and it left employees looking for jobs, but also their next step in life. A couple employees affected were a married couple who worked together at Panera. However, on Wednesday, a generous Pizza Hut general...
albionnewsonline.com
Property owners oppose vacating county road
Property owners in the Bogus Creek area south of St. Edward asked Boone County Commissioners on Monday not to vacate a portion of 320th Avenue. They appeared for a public hearing on the road vacation after commissioners received a recommendation to vacate the quarter mile road section from Dan Stankoski, highway superintendent.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska #1 in driest topsoil moisture
HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska is seeing some of the driest topsoil in years as we transition to winter. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska is the number one state in the country with the driest topsoil moisture. This affected some crops during this last harvest as well as other agricultural businesses.
foxnebraska.com
'Discover Local Giving' during Give Where You Live
KEARNEY, Neb. — Thursday is Give Where You Live in the Kearney area, a fundraising event that encourages donors to support local non-profits. The Kearney Area Community Foundation's fundraiser began in 2013, and has since raised more than $8 million for local non-profit organizations. This community-wide event will benefit...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
foxnebraska.com
Law enforcement advises against leaving keys in the vehicle while heating it up
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department said they see double, or sometimes even triple, the number of car thefts once the winter months hit, or after we see our first major freeze. So, before you leave your keys in the ignition, you may want to pump the brakes.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Aurora News Register
Hamilton County grad cuts path from stylist to salon owner
Jennifer (Carriker) Archie graduated from Aurora High School in 2014 and has gone from hairdresser to salon owner in Grand Island in just over 15 years. Archie has dedicated herself to Master Stylists Salon and to a career that she said required hard work and passion to get ahead. “Cosmetology is not an easy career to get into like a lot of people think,” she said. “It’s not a get-rich-quick…
foxnebraska.com
UNK faculty members ask Board of Regents for pay increase
KEARNEY, Neb. — Faculty at the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK) are asking the University of Nebraska Board of Regents for pay raises that "reflect the almost unprecedented levels of inflation in the United States." Faculty members claim they have not received raises in five years that have kept up...
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
Kearney Hub
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
foxnebraska.com
Sutton man ordered to pay fines for charges related to deck collapse
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. — A Sutton man has been ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for charges. deck collapse at a pool party that injured multiple people in July 2021. According to Fillmore County Court records, Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse, 21, was ordered to pay $750 in fines on each of four counts of procuring/selling alcohol to a minor.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island community supports family as daughter suffers from health issues
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In April, Jenn and Jason Soria had their daughter Lelia. Though they learned early in their pregnancy that there were complications with her lungs and kidneys, the Soria’s relied on their faith and family to get them through it. “They basically told us to...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: World AIDS Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hoping to decrease the stigma of HIV, each year, organizations and individuals across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic. Thursday, December 1, is World AIDS Day. Jeremy Eschliman with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more. This year’s Theme: “Putting ourselves to the Test:...
KSNB Local4
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
foxnebraska.com
GI jury sees virtual walk through of murder scene, learns of transient refugees
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — High tech 3D images allowed a jury to walk through a Grand Island murder scene, an apartment complex home to refugees and transients. Donald Anthony is charged with first degree murder and two weapon violations in the death of Said Fahrah. Grand Island is home...
albionnewsonline.com
Boone Central School Board names finalists for superintendent post
After a special meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 29, the Boone Central School Board named five finalist candidates to fill the superintendent’s position in the 2023-24 school year. The finalists will be interviewed in special meetings next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Finalist candidates are:. – Derek Ippensen,...
Comments / 1