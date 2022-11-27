East Frederick redevelopment plan hopes to provide safer access for pedestrians, drivers

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The city of Frederick is coming up with a plan to make East Frederick more walkable and revitalized.

A redevelopment plan drawn up by a group of businesses, focusing on the revitalization of east Frederick, known as East Frederick Rising, and the city of Frederick, has been years in the making.

“It seems like we’ve got a lot of good projects coming this way and I’m excited about better access downtown,” said resident, Kelly Rivera.

It includes the East street redesign, an effort to reexamine the street as a whole –including making it more comfortable for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

“I just moved back from Denver and being able to walk into scooter and to bike in to get around easily is something that is not only desirable but it’s needed. It promotes people being outside and it promotes the community gets us off the streets and it just kind of ties all the restaurants and bars together,” said resident, Christie McSweeny.

Advocates hope to make East Frederick the newest hub of the city.

Last month the team working on the plan discussed the Charette report that allowed residents to help design the future of the east street corridor and plans to soon seek approval from the city to move forward.

