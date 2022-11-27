Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office: Can you identify this man connected with a theft
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man or his vehicle connected to a theft. Officials say he was recently involved with a theft that occurred west of Lebanon. The vehicle is a grey Dodge Journey with a Pittsburg...
kezi.com
Oregon State Police seeking public’s assistance in investigation of mysterious death
DRAIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police is asking for information from the public about a mysterious gunshot that ended the life of a great-grandfather and veteran one year ago. According to OSP, on November 30, 2021, at about 1 p.m., Larry Mell, 72, was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain when he was shot. OSP said Mell later died as a result of the wound. OSP also said their investigation led them to believe the shot was an accident.
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CITE TWO MEN FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
Roseburg Police cited two men for offensive littering on Monday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. officers contacted the suspects at a camp located in Deer Creek Park in the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street. The camp was surrounded by trash, food debris and other discarded items, which extended several yards in every direction. The men were released after being given the citations.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY GETTING INTO SOMEONE ELSE’S VEHICLE
A Roseburg woman was jailed for allegedly getting into someone else’s vehicle on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 2800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue after a caller said the woman had gotten into another tenant’s vehicle and was stealing items. An officer said the woman threw several items out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The registered owner said that the suspect had stolen several items but was most upset about a Holy Bible that he had owned for years.
kezi.com
Eugene Police Department working to provide Measure 114 permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- As the date nears when Ballot Measure 114 will come into effect, the Eugene Police Department is speaking out about how they plan to enforce the bill. Measure 114 was narrowly passed in the November 2022 election. Among other restrictions, it will require prospective gun buyers to acquire a permit from a law enforcement agency before being allowed to purchase a firearm. EPD says local law enforcement agencies will have to enforce the measure unless court challenges or other legal proceedings result in a stay or other change for the measure.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, law enforcement says
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the abdomen with a knife, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials said CGPD responded to a reported stabbing at a house on Eighth Street just...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL DRIVER AFTER ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a driver after an alleged DUII accident Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:45 p.m. a driver was waiting at a southbound red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, when he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a vehicle driving backwards towards his vehicle. The second vehicle hit the first one, and the driver who caused the wreck pulled into the parking lot of a business.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
kezi.com
Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash
COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
Oregon man dies from fentanyl hours after leaving treatment. His drug dealers called ‘immoral’ by judge
The very morning he left a residential drug treatment program he successfully completed, a Douglas County man went straight to his former drug dealer and bought a pill. Hours later, Chase Gill’s grandparents found the 25-year-old in a barn on their ranch in rural Drain, dead from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to his family, court records and testimony.
kcfmradio.com
Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City
Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
kptv.com
Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5
JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV)- A man and Oregon State Police trooper were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 5. At around 10:20 p.m., OSP troopers were following an SUV that was driving recklessly at milepost 253 around Jefferson. Suddenly, the SUV made an erratic U-turn and intentionally crashed into the police patrol car.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged burglary on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Southeast Pine Street after a caller said there was a woman lying on a couch who did not belong there. The suspect was identified as Ngitchob Rengull. The 31-year old allegedly caused extensive damage to the house and had stolen several items from inside. Rengull was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
kezi.com
Eugene police say road rage has become more common, especially during holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a busy time of year; with it comes impatience and stress, and police are seeing that transfer onto the streets, saying every day calls come in regarding some kind of road rage situation. Sergeant Scott Dillon with the Eugene Police Department said they don't have specific...
kezi.com
Police warn of “porch pirates” this holiday season, as they're already on the hunt
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's that time of year, porch pirates are out and on the hunt for your holiday packages. Officials with the Eugene Police department told KEZI they're already getting calls about stolen packages and hope to get some tips out ahead of the pirates out there. Janina Rager,...
kezi.com
Dozens of Roseburg businesses assisted by COVID relief funds, city officials say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- City officials in Roseburg report that several dozen small local businesses were granted assistance by a grant for half a million dollars specifically intended to help local businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Roseburg city officials, the city and Douglas County applied...
