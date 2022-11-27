Read full article on original website
Brown, Kiser lead No. 17 Michigan women past Miami 76-64
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, Emily Kiser added 20 and No. 17 Michigan eased past Miami 76-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Wolverines didn’t get the lead into double figures until Brown’s basket two minutes into the fourth quarter and didn’t put it there for good until Kiser hit a jumper, Laila Phelia followed with a layup and Maddie Nolan drained a 3-pointer. Michigan won its fourth-straight game in Florida after capturing the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero last weekend. Any hope Miami had of making a comeback late comeback were dashed by Michigan’s efficiency in the fourth quarter — 6-of-9 shooting and 10 of 10 from the foul line. Haley Cavinder scored 17 points for the Hurricanes.
AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that will cause him to miss the postseason, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because Michigan was not publicly disclosing Corum’s condition. No. 2 Michigan plays Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night and is likely heading toward its second straight College Football Playoff appearance. Corum was injured late in the first half of the Illinois game two weeks ago. He tried to play last week against rival Ohio State, but could only manage a few plays.
Dominguez scores 15 off the bench, UMass beats South Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Dyondre Dominguez scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead the UMass Minutemen over the South Florida Bulls 73-67 on Tuesday night. The Minutemen improved to 5-1 with the win and the Bulls fell to 2-6.
Lowder scores 16 as Cleveland State defeats Oakland 80-64
CLEVELAND — Led by Drew Lowder's 16 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 80-64 on Thursday night. The Vikings are now 5-3 with the victory and the Golden Grizzlies fell to 2-7.
Antoine Davis sets Horizon League's all-time scoring record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Antoine Davis became the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer and he helped Detroit Mercy rally late for a 75-66 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. Davis finished with 22 points after needing 18 points to surpass Alfredrick Hughes’ conference record of 2,914 points from 1981-85 with Loyola Chicago. Davis is 13th in scoring in NCAA history, trailing Danny Manning (2,951) for 12th. Davis made five 3-pointers to move into fifth in NCAA history with 454 makes. Jarred Godfrey scored 20 points and Bobby Planutis had 18 for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-4, 0-1), which had its 13-game home winning streak snapped.
QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara says he’s transferring to Iowa after serving as Michigan's backup quarterback this season. McNamara announced his decision on Twitter. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility. McNamara started every game for the Wolverines in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy after the opener. McNamara appeared in the second and third games and didn’t play again. Spencer Petras has struggled as Iowa’s starter and has a year of eligibility with the COVID-19 waiver. Alex Padilla backed up Petras and is in the transfer portal.
