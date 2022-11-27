Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi high school football playoff scores, live updates: MHSAA championships Day 1
The MHSAA high school football championships begin Friday at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Southern Miss. Raleigh (13-1) takes on Noxubee County (10-4) at 11 a.m. in the Class 3A championship with the Lions looking to secure its first state championship. Ole Miss commitment Suntarine Perkins will be the deference on offense and...
Van Meter boys basketball preview: Accepting the challenge
After running through the conference unscathed, the Bulldogs were just one shot away from winning the state championship last season. Now the team returns with new faces almost everywhere on the floor looking to keep up the momentum. Don’t Call it a Rebuild ...
Comments / 0