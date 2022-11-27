ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantern

Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?

Even after a 45-23 loss to No. 2 Michigan Saturday, the Buckeyes might still have the opportunity to make a national championship run. No. 5 Ohio State (11-1) fell to the undefeated Wolverines — the defending Big Ten champions — and many felt the Buckeyes’ playoff dreams were crushed. But, after Tuesday evening’s most recent College Football Playoff Top 25, and with the upcoming conference championship games this weekend, there’s still hope for the Buckeyes.
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui Invitational

When junior forward Zed Key stepped onto the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the early-arriving fans greeted him with loud jests as they yelled during pregame warmups. Fans known as the “Cameron Crazies” packed the 80-year-old arena Wednesday where the No. 25 Buckeyes ventured for the first time in more than a decade. A team with 10 newcomers among its 14 rostered players, Ohio State’s chemistry was put to the test.
Lantern

Football: Buckeyes fall to No. 5 in CFP rankings

Ohio State dropped to No. 5 Tuesday in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after its second-straight loss to Michigan Saturday. The Buckeyes lost 45-23 to the No. 2 Wolverines, who rose one place as they prepare to defend their Big Ten Championship Saturday against Purdue. Head coach Ryan Day...
Lantern

Football: Stroud named Big Ten quarterback, offensive player of year

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Graham-George Offensive Player and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Wednesday for the second time in his career. Stroud led the Big Ten behind 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He started all 12 games in his second year as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, completing 66.2 percent of his passes and throwing for at least five touchdowns in four games.
Lantern

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense. Harrison and second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who received a nod to the Second Team All-Big Ten, finished second and fourth in the conference with 1,157 and 1,039 receiving yards, respectively.
Lantern

Ironman World Championship just another task for Ohio State medical student

Training 20-30 hours a week for a triathlon requires extreme dedication, and so does medical school. But one man juggles both. Matthew Marquardt, a second-year medical student, placed third in the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Oct. 6. “It’s still difficult to wrap my head around the results...
Lantern

Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities

The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas. Dr. Daniel Clinchot, vice dean for education in the College of Medicine, said community medicine will be a new medical school degree path to prepare physicians of all medical specialties to practice in less populated areas, starting in 2024.
