Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?
Even after a 45-23 loss to No. 2 Michigan Saturday, the Buckeyes might still have the opportunity to make a national championship run. No. 5 Ohio State (11-1) fell to the undefeated Wolverines — the defending Big Ten champions — and many felt the Buckeyes’ playoff dreams were crushed. But, after Tuesday evening’s most recent College Football Playoff Top 25, and with the upcoming conference championship games this weekend, there’s still hope for the Buckeyes.
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77
The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. Three Buckeyes scored at least 20 points in the contest, led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell who scored 26. After being undefeated through their...
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretch
The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to travel to Duluth, Minnesota, as it faces off against the No. 8 Bulldogs (11-5-0) Friday and Saturday, kicking off their upcoming road stretch of three away series. The two teams face off just over a month after their...
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui Invitational
When junior forward Zed Key stepped onto the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the early-arriving fans greeted him with loud jests as they yelled during pregame warmups. Fans known as the “Cameron Crazies” packed the 80-year-old arena Wednesday where the No. 25 Buckeyes ventured for the first time in more than a decade. A team with 10 newcomers among its 14 rostered players, Ohio State’s chemistry was put to the test.
Football: Buckeyes fall to No. 5 in CFP rankings
Ohio State dropped to No. 5 Tuesday in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after its second-straight loss to Michigan Saturday. The Buckeyes lost 45-23 to the No. 2 Wolverines, who rose one place as they prepare to defend their Big Ten Championship Saturday against Purdue. Head coach Ryan Day...
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Ohio State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in more than a decade couldn’t end in victory. Blue Devils freshman center Kyle Filipowski scored 16 points as No. 17 Duke knocked off No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 Wednesday. No. 25 Ohio State (5-2) never led in the second...
Football: Stroud named Big Ten quarterback, offensive player of year
Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Graham-George Offensive Player and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Wednesday for the second time in his career. Stroud led the Big Ten behind 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He started all 12 games in his second year as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, completing 66.2 percent of his passes and throwing for at least five touchdowns in four games.
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 Louisville
The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team faces one of its toughest road opponents of the season in No. 18 Louisville Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game is a part of the final Big Ten/ACC Challenge, as the series is being discontinued after this season due to the Big Ten ending its media partnership with ESPN.
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors
Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense. Harrison and second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who received a nod to the Second Team All-Big Ten, finished second and fourth in the conference with 1,157 and 1,039 receiving yards, respectively.
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 Duke
One year to the date, the unranked Ohio State men’s basketball team upset then-No. 1 Duke at the Schottenstein Center. This season, the No. 25 Buckeyes cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time before their next meeting with the No. 17 Blue Devils, who host Ohio State Wednesday for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Ironman World Championship just another task for Ohio State medical student
Training 20-30 hours a week for a triathlon requires extreme dedication, and so does medical school. But one man juggles both. Matthew Marquardt, a second-year medical student, placed third in the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Oct. 6. “It’s still difficult to wrap my head around the results...
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communities
The College of Medicine is partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health to help increase medical care availability in smaller cities and rural areas. Dr. Daniel Clinchot, vice dean for education in the College of Medicine, said community medicine will be a new medical school degree path to prepare physicians of all medical specialties to practice in less populated areas, starting in 2024.
The Ohio State Faculty Club reflects on Michael J. Rosen's solo exhibition: 'Forward, and, In the Dark'
The Ohio State Faculty Club reflects on “Forward, and, In the Dark,” a new exhibition highlighting Michael J. Rosen’s works — including monotypes, collages and paintings. The Ohio-based artist’s exhibition will run through Dec. 18. During his time at Ohio State in the mid-’70s studying...
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignation
After University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation just over two years into her tenure Monday, the Ohio State community was left shocked and without answers for Johnson’s sudden departure. The Lantern reached out to 21 people — including university leaders and Board of Trustees members — by...
