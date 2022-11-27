Read full article on original website
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
'Perfect start' to the season: Snow is dumping on Tahoe with more on the way
Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions and avalanches in the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022. ...SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY ALONG THE COAST. TILLAMOOK NORTHWARD THROUGH THE SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST... At 1208 AM PST, latest radar imagery and webcams were showing a. batch of snow showers just about to move onshore into the...
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
California supreme court tosses gang murder conspiracy case
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the conspiracy-to-murder conviction of a gang member who used social media to applaud the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. “Being a cheerleader" isn't enough to show that Nicholas Hoskins conspired in the murders,...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS. * WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes. California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small...
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
HONOLULU (AP) — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
