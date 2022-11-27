Read full article on original website
Beinghonest
4d ago
prayers to then family and parents I know this family very well and she was with her siblings 13 and 15 she pulled away from them . younger children get excited about the park .any one who has little ones or grandchildren know this first hand .
wtvbam.com
Search continues for missing woman four years after she vanished
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday marked the four year anniversary since a St. Joseph County woman was last seen. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Deputies said at the time that 23-year-old Brittany Nichole Wallace was last seen on the night of November 30, 2018 at around 9:40 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis following a traffic crash.
WNDU
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
Indiana dad gets 70 years for torturing and beating 4-year-old son to death over potty training
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for beating and torturing his 4-year-old son to death in 2021, which was reportedly due to potty training issues. Court records show Alan Morgan was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, after pleading guilty in September to...
22 WSBT
Breaking: Charges filed against St. Joseph County officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT obtained the charging documents for the St. Joseph County officer, who was arrested while allegedly driving drunk over the weekend. Coty Hoffman was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty.
22 WSBT
Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified
The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
abc57.com
“This is a search and rescue,” Mayor Rod Roberson says about search for missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. – Just before 5:00p on Monday, Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for seventy-year-old Garvin Roberson—Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s older brother, and a beloved figure in Elkhart. “People know him as Coach Garvin or his students know him as Mr. Roberson, and there’s so...
WISH-TV
Parents file lawsuit against drunk driver who crashed into kids’ school bus
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — The parents of an Illinois hockey team have filed a lawsuit against Victor Santos, the semi-truck driver who police say was drunk when he crashed into a high school bus in Kosciusko County. “He said, ‘dad LJ was covered in blood and screaming, I’m going...
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Couple dead, one hurt in South Bend murder-suicide
A shooting early Saturday morning has been ruled a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. They found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the house. 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski were pronounced...
22 WSBT
Drivers suffer minor injuries in semi-trailer crash on State Road 2
Two drivers suffered only minor injuries this morning in a crash involving a semi hauling steel just west of South Bend. According to St Joseph County Police, just after 9 this morning, a pick-up truck hauling a trailer pulled across State Road 2 at Timothy Road. The driver of the...
22 WSBT
"Honoring the Badge": Elkhart honors first responders
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A celebration in Elkhart to honor city police and the fire department tonight. Homes for Heroes and other local partners hosted the event called “Honoring the Badge” at the Lerner Theatre. The dinner banquet was a chance for the community to express its...
abc57.com
Reported shooting leads to hours long standoff
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A call came in after 7:30 p.m. about an "armed disturbance" at 6400 block of Armstrong Drive where there was heavy police presence. SWAT and crisis negotiators were in the Lafayette Falls Subdivision for hours, where a man barricaded himself inside a house, after a reported shooting sent one victim to the hospital.
abc57.com
New baby animal at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Potawatomi Zoo's newest addition in South Bend, a 3-week-old Southern Tamandua pup, born healthy and strong, and the Zoo is pretty sure it's a boy. However, while the little anteater hasn't been given a name yet, people on social media have been suggesting "Fidget", "Pimento" and "Squee".
WNDU
Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County officially fully reopened
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After months of closures and restrictions, Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County is officially fully reopened!. You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. Crews had been working to improve the bridge so that it’s safe for...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
wkzo.com
Driver in Cass County swerves to miss animal, runs off road, hits tree.
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was injured after she drove off the road and hit a tree while trying to miss an animal. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 on Donnell Lake Street west of Lewis Lake in Penn Township.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 1 hour ago. Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case,...
WNDU
Elkhart man dies in crash
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning. Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109. Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree....
