Elkhart, IN

Beinghonest
4d ago

prayers to then family and parents I know this family very well and she was with her siblings 13 and 15 she pulled away from them . younger children get excited about the park .any one who has little ones or grandchildren know this first hand .

wtvbam.com

Search continues for missing woman four years after she vanished

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday marked the four year anniversary since a St. Joseph County woman was last seen. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Deputies said at the time that 23-year-old Brittany Nichole Wallace was last seen on the night of November 30, 2018 at around 9:40 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis following a traffic crash.
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation

You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'. Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Breaking: Charges filed against St. Joseph County officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT obtained the charging documents for the St. Joseph County officer, who was arrested while allegedly driving drunk over the weekend. Coty Hoffman was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Body found in parking lot on Douglas road last month identified

The coroner has identified the body found in a parking lot off of Douglas Road last month. The coroner identified him as James M. Lucente. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigated the death. The cause of death is pending but a spokesperson for the South Bend Police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

BREAKING: Couple dead, one hurt in South Bend murder-suicide

A shooting early Saturday morning has been ruled a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. They found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the house. 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski were pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

"Honoring the Badge": Elkhart honors first responders

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A celebration in Elkhart to honor city police and the fire department tonight. Homes for Heroes and other local partners hosted the event called “Honoring the Badge” at the Lerner Theatre. The dinner banquet was a chance for the community to express its...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Reported shooting leads to hours long standoff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A call came in after 7:30 p.m. about an "armed disturbance" at 6400 block of Armstrong Drive where there was heavy police presence. SWAT and crisis negotiators were in the Lafayette Falls Subdivision for hours, where a man barricaded himself inside a house, after a reported shooting sent one victim to the hospital.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New baby animal at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Potawatomi Zoo's newest addition in South Bend, a 3-week-old Southern Tamandua pup, born healthy and strong, and the Zoo is pretty sure it's a boy. However, while the little anteater hasn't been given a name yet, people on social media have been suggesting "Fidget", "Pimento" and "Squee".
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County officially fully reopened

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After months of closures and restrictions, Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County is officially fully reopened!. You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. Crews had been working to improve the bridge so that it’s safe for...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective

ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot

STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart man dies in crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early this morning. Shortly after 4 a.m. police say 44-year-old Michael S. Grant of was driving east on County Road 4, not far from County Road 109. Grant’s vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree....
ELKHART, IN

