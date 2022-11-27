Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery.

The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road.

A 2017 GMC Acadia, driven by Jessica R. Ernst, 34, of London, Ohio, was traveling north on West Jefferson Kiousville Road SE toward the intersection of Pringle-Benjamin Road SE. A 2011 Honda Civic, driven by an 18-year-old London, Ohio, man, was traveling west on Pringle-Benjamin Road SE when it failed to yield from the stop sign, police said. The GMC then hit the Civic before traveling off the left side of the road, overturning several times, and ejecting Ernst from the vehicle, police said.

According to police, Ernst, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries. Emergency surgery was performed at the hospital and Ernst’s child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Civic suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A 19-year-old man who was a passenger in the Civic was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Ernst was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Police did not say what charges, if any, have been filed.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, and Madison County Emergency Medical Services.

