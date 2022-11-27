ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

What to expect if closure forces drive along Hamakua coast

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — If the Saddle Road is closed, one of the alternative routes between Hilo and Kona is along the Hamakua Coast. Gina Mangieri took a test drive to see what people are in for. It’s a long and winding road to say the least, sure to add a lot of time, […]
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway

City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
Spectators flock to see glowing lava from a Hawaiian volcano

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The world’s largest volcano spewed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of visitors who jammed a Hawaii highway. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber Sunday, spewing volcanic ash and debris To descend from the sky. A major highway connecting cities on the east and west coasts of the Big Island became the site of an unexpected sight as thousands of cars jammed the highway near Volcanoes National Park.
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
Business Report: December flights to Hawai'i

The National Retail Federation says 197 million consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Hawaii once produced four times the milk it does today, for half the population. Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Kauai had the highest occupancy,...
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 30, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory

Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
Fire and Ice: Mauna Kea snow, Mauna Loa lava

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The islands of Hawaii are best known for fire, in the form of volcano eruptions. And as Mauna Loa continues to erupt, Mauna Kea is also showing off–in the form of ice. The current warnings at the summit of Mauna Kea include an ice warning and a wind chill advisory along with […]
VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React

HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 1, 2022)

Experts said it is also not known how long this eruption will last. Slow-moving lava flow from Mauna Loa draws spectators to its dazzling fire show. The lava from the Mauna Loa eruption continues to flow at a steady pace, drawing many spectators to a dazzling fire show. Manhunt underway...
