ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Plattsburgh students get tips to identify bullying

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The group Sweethearts & Heroes is making sure kids all around the world work together to prevent bullying. They’re visiting 11 schools in our area, including the Plattsburgh area. “In order for something to be bullying -- number one -- It has to be mean,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington's Fines for Food campaign returns

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. Updated: 7 hours ago. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington youth shelter prepares for winter, seeks staff and volunteers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donations are now being accepted to benefit Spectrum Youth and Family Services, the Burlington shelter that helps youth experiencing homelessness. Spectrum is getting some help this year from the Northwestern Vermont Realtors Association. The group is hosting another coat drive and then dropping off the donations to clothe people who stop by Spectrum.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. BHS toy drive...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New programs aim to change Vermont’s dismal BIPOC homeownership rates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Owning a home has many financial benefits and is crucial for building wealth to pass down to future generations. But discriminatory practices have long kept BIPOC people from buying. In recent months, nonprofits have started trying to right the imbalance. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency, which...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Tupper Lake awarded $10 million in state grants

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly $10 million is going to Tupper Lake, New York, for a slew of projects as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The governor’s office says the projects are designed to improve public spaces downtown and expand businesses, housing, and recreation. The awards grants include $2.5 million to redevelop a historic building into 70 apartments. Another nearly $2 million will go towards redeveloping a factory into workforce housing, coworking space, and a brewery. An award of $2.5 million will be used to improve streetscapes in the uptown corridor. And nearly $700,000 will be used for upgrades to the State Theater.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WCAX

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express

HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start

New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those stores are in the North Country. Police offer tips to prevent car theft at BTV airport: Don’t leave your keys. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reports of car thefts are up across...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: John Dooley

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 95, John Dooley isn’t “plugged in” to the latest technology. “When it comes to computers I’m nowhere,” Dooley said. The Burlington man is more of a paper guy. “I’m a firm believer in handwriting.”. That includes tangible treasure...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter

A re-districting deadline is fast approaching that could remake Burlington’s electoral map, especially an area encompassing University Heights. Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. Every year, the library partners with local booksellers to acquire donations or purchases of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those license holders is in the North Country. More than a year after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, the state is approving licenses that will allow retail cannabis shops to open for business. “So far, New York state has issued 36 licenses in this initial batch,” said Aaron Ghitelman with the N.Y. Office of Cannabis Management.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Staying clutter free for the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the season of giving and receiving. For many, this can also mean the season of clutter. People say it’s the overflowing sock drawer and piles of empty gift boxes that starts to feel overwhelming during the holiday season. While most gifts are given with good intentions, it might be time to look at what we give and how we make space for what we receive.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Waterbury yesterday. Police say they were interviewing Kiara Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say that Lewis was wanted in Maine on...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Holiday children's reading picks from the Fletcher Free Library

How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school. Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school. Convicted murderer to await sentencing behind bars, moved from mental health facility. Updated: 2 hours ago. Aita Gurung...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police offer tips to prevent car theft at BTV airport: Don’t leave your keys

Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express. HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression. North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Remembering 1989

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team boarded a bus Thursday morning, bound for Syracuse to take on the third seeded Orange in the NCAA quarterfinals. It’s a tremendous achievement, but it isn’t the first time the Cats have made it this far. The 1989...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy