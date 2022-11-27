TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly $10 million is going to Tupper Lake, New York, for a slew of projects as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The governor’s office says the projects are designed to improve public spaces downtown and expand businesses, housing, and recreation. The awards grants include $2.5 million to redevelop a historic building into 70 apartments. Another nearly $2 million will go towards redeveloping a factory into workforce housing, coworking space, and a brewery. An award of $2.5 million will be used to improve streetscapes in the uptown corridor. And nearly $700,000 will be used for upgrades to the State Theater.

