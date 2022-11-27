Read full article on original website
WCAX
Plattsburgh students get tips to identify bullying
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The group Sweethearts & Heroes is making sure kids all around the world work together to prevent bullying. They’re visiting 11 schools in our area, including the Plattsburgh area. “In order for something to be bullying -- number one -- It has to be mean,...
WCAX
Burlington's Fines for Food campaign returns
WCAX
Burlington youth shelter prepares for winter, seeks staff and volunteers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donations are now being accepted to benefit Spectrum Youth and Family Services, the Burlington shelter that helps youth experiencing homelessness. Spectrum is getting some help this year from the Northwestern Vermont Realtors Association. The group is hosting another coat drive and then dropping off the donations to clothe people who stop by Spectrum.
WCAX
Jurors pushed for Gurung to remain in psychiatric facility, not prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of jurors who this month determined a Burlington man was legally sane at the time of a 2017 murder, also advocated that he remain in a mental treatment facility, not prison. A judge Tuesday ruled that Aita Gurung be moved from a mental health...
WCAX
HealthWatch: Getting the word out on seasonal depression
WCAX
New programs aim to change Vermont’s dismal BIPOC homeownership rates
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Owning a home has many financial benefits and is crucial for building wealth to pass down to future generations. But discriminatory practices have long kept BIPOC people from buying. In recent months, nonprofits have started trying to right the imbalance. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency, which...
WCAX
Tupper Lake awarded $10 million in state grants
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly $10 million is going to Tupper Lake, New York, for a slew of projects as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The governor’s office says the projects are designed to improve public spaces downtown and expand businesses, housing, and recreation. The awards grants include $2.5 million to redevelop a historic building into 70 apartments. Another nearly $2 million will go towards redeveloping a factory into workforce housing, coworking space, and a brewery. An award of $2.5 million will be used to improve streetscapes in the uptown corridor. And nearly $700,000 will be used for upgrades to the State Theater.
WCAX
Construction starts on Champlain Hudson Power Express
WCAX
BHS toy drive gets a surprise head start
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
WCAX
Super Senior: John Dooley
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 95, John Dooley isn’t “plugged in” to the latest technology. “When it comes to computers I’m nowhere,” Dooley said. The Burlington man is more of a paper guy. “I’m a firm believer in handwriting.”. That includes tangible treasure...
WCAX
St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter
WCAX
Vermont’s first adaptive bike trail gives every body a chance to play outside
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can’t get enough outdoor sports, but not all trails in the past were constructed with everyone in mind. Now, Vermont’s first adaptive trail is now open in Bolton. Looking at the newly constructed Driving Range trail network in Bolton, you wouldn’t be able...
WCAX
North Country residents continue wait for more cannabis retailers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is approving licenses allowing legal weed shops to open, but so far only one of those license holders is in the North Country. More than a year after New York legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, the state is approving licenses that will allow retail cannabis shops to open for business. “So far, New York state has issued 36 licenses in this initial batch,” said Aaron Ghitelman with the N.Y. Office of Cannabis Management.
WCAX
Staying clutter free for the holidays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the season of giving and receiving. For many, this can also mean the season of clutter. People say it’s the overflowing sock drawer and piles of empty gift boxes that starts to feel overwhelming during the holiday season. While most gifts are given with good intentions, it might be time to look at what we give and how we make space for what we receive.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Waterbury yesterday. Police say they were interviewing Kiara Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say that Lewis was wanted in Maine on...
WCAX
Holiday children's reading picks from the Fletcher Free Library
WCAX
Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign
WCAX
Police offer tips to prevent car theft at BTV airport: Don’t leave your keys
WCAX
Remembering 1989
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team boarded a bus Thursday morning, bound for Syracuse to take on the third seeded Orange in the NCAA quarterfinals. It’s a tremendous achievement, but it isn’t the first time the Cats have made it this far. The 1989...
