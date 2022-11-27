Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Southern Jaguars agree that fast start is essential in Jackson State rematch
Southern football players were in agreement this week on one thing the Jaguars could not afford to do when it meets Jackson State on Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game. Don't start slow. The Jaguars found themselves in a titanic struggle with three-win Grambling in last week’s Bayou...
theadvocate.com
SEMIFINAL BREAKDOWN: Check out game capsules for Baton Rouge area teams ahead of Friday's games
RECORDS: No. 10 ACHS (11-2); No. 3 Ouachita Christian (11-1) PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Bryce Leonard, WR Brooks Leonard, WR Calvin Delone, LB Patrick Cancienne; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Landon Graves, LB/RB Noah Lovelady, WR/SS Tate Hamby. NOTEWORTHY: Bryce Leonard leads ACHS with 2,404 yards passing and 33 TDs,...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings' semifinal game has more at stake than bragging rights over Lafayette Christian
No one is surprised to see Teurlings Catholic on the brink of making the school’s first state finals appearance in football. And not many, if any, are surprised Lafayette Christian stands in Rebels' way. If Teurlings, which is in the semifinals for the first time since 2015, is going...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides important injury update on QB Jayden Daniels for Georgia game
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will play against No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He's had a good week of practice,” Kelly said. “He'll play for us on Saturday.”. Daniels suffered an ankle...
theadvocate.com
Carencro's senior leadership has Bears on cusp of select Division I finals
Carencro football coach Tony Courville said he believes leadership is an essential part of any team's success. And when the Bears won the Class 4A state title two years ago, Courville credited strong senior leadership for helping the team accomplish that feat. "We had tremendous senior leadership (in 2020)," Courville...
theadvocate.com
Westgate relishes chance to advance to state finals after overcoming injuries, youth
Less than a year after winning the school’s first football state championship, Westgate entered this season hoping to make a run at back-to-back state titles. The Tigers knew there would be some growing pains after losing 23 seniors from last year’s team, but Westgate didn’t envision the trials and tribulations they have endured thus far.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's matchup with Georgia in SEC championship
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta:. Expect LSU to play better than it did against Texas A&M. The Tigers can keep this close for awhile because Georgia has a tendency to scuffle in the red zone and LSU's defense has been good for most of the year. But the defending champs have an overwhelming amount of talent and depth. It'll be tough for LSU to keep up in the second half.
theadvocate.com
LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling
LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
theadvocate.com
In the SEC championship, an LSU star goes home to face the team his brother played for
Three years ago, BJ Ojulari walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an LSU hat and his mother instructed him not to wear it. They were there to support his older brother, Azeez, a rising star at outside linebacker for Georgia. On top of that, she reminded him, the school provided their tickets.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette
The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
theadvocate.com
Will Smith company responsible for injury on Louisiana movie set? 'Emancipation' extra sues.
An East Feliciana Parish man who was an extra in Oscar-winning actor Will Smith’s upcoming film, "Emancipation," was struck in the face by a 50-pound camera that came crashing from the rafters of the set, according to a lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge. James Walker Jr., is going after...
theadvocate.com
This New Orleans beer garden will open a Lafayette location. Here's what we know about The Yard Goat.
A popular New Orleans-based beer garden is interested in opening a Lafayette location just off Johnston Street. The owners behind Wrong Iron on the Greenway have begun construction on what they will call The Yard Goat at 116 Bertrand Drive, co-owners Herb Dyer and Rusty White said. The setup will...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed on Reserve Drive in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon
The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday. Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
theadvocate.com
Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents
Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
theadvocate.com
Natchitoches is Louisiana’s own city of lights
As often seen on Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA list, Natchitoches is hosting its 96th annual Christmas Festival through Jan. 6, as the city, the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase, is transformed into a magical holiday setting appropriate for a movie set.
theadvocate.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in November shooting at North Pierce Street home
U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7. A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree...
theadvocate.com
Broome's top deputy leaving, will be replaced by former Louisiana National Guard leader
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s top deputy is departing her administration this week and will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the retired head of the Louisiana National Guard, Broome announced Wednesday. Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, a real estate developer and one-time candidate for...
theadvocate.com
Appeal hearing for fired Lafayette cop delayed over motion to recuse board member Kenneth Boudreaux
The appeal hearing for a Lafayette police officer fighting his termination was delayed Wednesday over a motion to have a Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member recused from the case. Lafayette officer Pablo Estrada was fired in February 2021 for excessive use of force after punching a...
Comments / 0