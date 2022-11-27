ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Carencro's senior leadership has Bears on cusp of select Division I finals

Carencro football coach Tony Courville said he believes leadership is an essential part of any team's success. And when the Bears won the Class 4A state title two years ago, Courville credited strong senior leadership for helping the team accomplish that feat. "We had tremendous senior leadership (in 2020)," Courville...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's matchup with Georgia in SEC championship

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta:. Expect LSU to play better than it did against Texas A&M. The Tigers can keep this close for awhile because Georgia has a tendency to scuffle in the red zone and LSU's defense has been good for most of the year. But the defending champs have an overwhelming amount of talent and depth. It'll be tough for LSU to keep up in the second half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU has announced the date for Seimone Augustus' statue unveiling

LSU will unveil its statue for Seimone Augustus on Jan. 15 before the women's basketball team hosts Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Thursday. LSU announced in April that it would erect a statue for Augustus, the Capitol High superstar who led LSU to three Final Fours, earned four WNBA titles and brought home three Olympic gold medals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette

The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Man shot and killed on Reserve Drive in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday. Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Paul Breaux, Northside students arrested in past school terrorizing incidents

Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools. On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Natchitoches is Louisiana’s own city of lights

As often seen on Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA list, Natchitoches is hosting its 96th annual Christmas Festival through Jan. 6, as the city, the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase, is transformed into a magical holiday setting appropriate for a movie set.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Suspect arrested in November shooting at North Pierce Street home

U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7. A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree...
LAFAYETTE, LA

