Thanks to some tremendous reporting by Nick Daschel it appears that Oregon State is not as much of a lock to play in the Sun Bowl as it once appeared. The Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowl will all have the option to select the Beavers first. And while Oregon State is competing with UCLA, Oregon & one of Utah/Washington for bowl game matchups it appears that the Beavers have garnered enough interest from the three bowls with choices before the Sun Bowl that El Paso is no longer the likely destination.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO