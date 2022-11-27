Read full article on original website
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State Football: Most Likely Opponent by Bowl Game
Thanks to some tremendous reporting by Nick Daschel it appears that Oregon State is not as much of a lock to play in the Sun Bowl as it once appeared. The Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowl will all have the option to select the Beavers first. And while Oregon State is competing with UCLA, Oregon & one of Utah/Washington for bowl game matchups it appears that the Beavers have garnered enough interest from the three bowls with choices before the Sun Bowl that El Paso is no longer the likely destination.
KGW
Offensive coordinator candidates for Oregon | Locked On Ducks
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to be the head coach at Arizona State. We discuss names to watch for Dillingham's replacement.
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
Former Duck, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu makes Forbes 30 under 30
New York Liberty guard and former University of Oregon basketball player Sabrina Ionescu made the Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2022 in the sports category. The list was announced Tuesday.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
kptv.com
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington. Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths...
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
nbc16.com
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
