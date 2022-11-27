Saban Evades Question on Alabama’s CFP Chances

The Crimson Tide’s coach weighed on if his team deserves to be in contention for the CFP national championship game.

During this time of the college football season, Alabama is typically preparing to play in the Southeastern Conference championship game and maintaining its spot as a top-four team seeking to compete in the College Football Playoff.

However, the Crimson Tide (10–2) sit in a different position late in the ’22 season. With two late-game losses—to Tennessee and LSU—the Crimson Tide do not control their own destiny for a chance to compete for a CFP title nor do they currently reside in the top five teams in the latest CFP rankings .

But following Alabama’s dominant 49–27 victory against Auburn in the Iron Bowl coupled with the chaos taking place across the college football landscape on Saturday, things could change in favor of the Tide when the next set of rankings is released Nov. 29.

After the game, when Saban was asked if he felt that Alabama deserved one of the top four spots to compete for the program’s fourth CFP title, the 71-year-old provided a nonchalant response.

“That’s not for me to say,” Saban said on the broadcast after the game. “I love our team. I wish we had the opportunity. … Hopefully, we will get one. We’ll see.”

Georgia (12–0) will probably remain No. 1 in next week’s rankings. No. 3 Michigan (12–0) defeated No. 2 Ohio State (11–1) handily and No. 4 TCU (12-0) crushed Iowa State, meaning the Wolverines and Horned Frogs should occupy the other two spots in the top three.

The outcomes in the LSU-Texas A&M and USC-Notre Dame games on Saturday night, as well as how the Horned Frogs and the Trojans fare in their respective conference championship games, will play a big part in determining if Alabama will find itself in the CFP mix.

