Jones' 16 help Quinnipiac defeat Montana State 70-53

Dezi Jones' 16 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Montana State 70-53 on Saturday night.

Jones also added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (7-0). Matt Balanc scored 15 points while going 6 of 15 (3 for 7 from distance) and added five rebounds. Luis Kortright shot 5 for 16 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Bobcats picked up their seventh straight win.

Jubrile Belo finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (3-4). Robert Ford III added eight points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Montana State. In addition, Raequan Battle finished with eight points.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.