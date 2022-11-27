Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Woman injured in reported accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments
BEAUMONT — A woman was injured in a reported accidental shooting at the West End Lodge Apartments in the 4200 block of North Major Drive. Police responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 News a woman...
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor Police asking for help in finding missing teenage girl
VIDOR — From Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll - The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years...
fox4beaumont.com
Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries
BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted on a number of charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement officers catch a fugitive. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to let you know about someone who is on the run from justice. Sheriff Zena Stephens says the fugitive profiled this week is...
fox4beaumont.com
Customers looking for answers after Jefferson County storage unit fire
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans who used Purely Storage near Nederland are waiting to see what's salvageable after Saturday's fire. Some just want to take pictures, but they're locked out from accessing their units. Water District 10 Fire Chief Lance Wood says the fire started about 9 p.m. Saturday...
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
fox4beaumont.com
Crews continue working to remove empty tractor trailer from PA canal
PORT ARTHUR — A major recovery effort continues for a second day to remove an 18 wheeler from a Port Arthur canal. The driver somehow managed to escape without injuries Wednesday when the big rig left Highway 73 near Savannah Avenue and ended up in the waterway. The rig...
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
fox4beaumont.com
List of Beaumont pavement and street repair projects
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is using a street preservation program to help repair roads without having to start from the ground up. KFDM/Fox 3's Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: BPD says woman reported missing has been found safe
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department says a woman reported missing has been found safe. Afeni Candler, 22, had been seen at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Street. Police said she normally walks toward Interstate 10 East or downtown near the river. Once again, Beaumont...
kjas.com
Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack
As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
fox4beaumont.com
Cardinal Lights, KCS Holiday Express, Main Street Market draw large crowds
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Three events combined Thursday to draw large crowds and get them in the holiday spirit across Southeast Texas. The Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center kicked off Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Cardinal Lights shine brightly throughout December at Lamar University. The...
fox4beaumont.com
New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur
Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
fox4beaumont.com
Mosquitoes coming in waves, creating complaints and a lot of buzz in Southeast Texas
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Jefferson and Chambers Counties, and other mosquito hot spots in Southeast Texas, are dealing with a mosquito invasion. The rain and wind put aerial spraying on hold, but that should resume Wednesday in the morning and late afternoon/dusk. The counties also use ground spraying in the...
KFDM-TV
Teacher charged with pulling out gun and assaulting man at PA Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur Lincoln Middle School teacher is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man at Memorial High School and then beating him. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has been investigating to learn more...
brproud.com
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19. She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last...
fox4beaumont.com
RV parks on a roll
GROVES — Construction is set to get started on a new RV park in Groves. The Lady Luck RV Resort will include 54 spots for RVs. It's the second such temporary housing site in that city, but there are plenty more throughout Southeast Texas. RV parks are on a...
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
fox4beaumont.com
The McFaddin-Ward House will host annual Holiday Open House Dec 11
BEAUMONT — The McFaddin-Ward House sent the following release inviting the community to take part in its annual free Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at 1906 Calder Avenue in Beaumont:. Guests will enjoy festive refreshments, live dulcimer music, and children’s crafts at the museum’s...
