ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Vidor Police asking for help in finding missing teenage girl

VIDOR — From Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll - The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a Runaway Child that has been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022 from her residence. The child is identified as follows:. Name: Chelsey Stewart. Age: 14 years...
VIDOR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries

BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
BEAUMONT, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: BPD says woman reported missing has been found safe

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department says a woman reported missing has been found safe. Afeni Candler, 22, had been seen at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Street. Police said she normally walks toward Interstate 10 East or downtown near the river. Once again, Beaumont...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack

As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Cardinal Lights, KCS Holiday Express, Main Street Market draw large crowds

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Three events combined Thursday to draw large crowds and get them in the holiday spirit across Southeast Texas. The Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center kicked off Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Cardinal Lights shine brightly throughout December at Lamar University. The...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur

Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

RV parks on a roll

GROVES — Construction is set to get started on a new RV park in Groves. The Lady Luck RV Resort will include 54 spots for RVs. It's the second such temporary housing site in that city, but there are plenty more throughout Southeast Texas. RV parks are on a...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The McFaddin-Ward House will host annual Holiday Open House Dec 11

BEAUMONT — The McFaddin-Ward House sent the following release inviting the community to take part in its annual free Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at 1906 Calder Avenue in Beaumont:. Guests will enjoy festive refreshments, live dulcimer music, and children’s crafts at the museum’s...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy