Iowa City, IA

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 51, South O’Brien, Paullina 22

Ankeny Centennial 46, Iowa City Liberty High School 35

Center Point-Urbana 27, Benton Community 22

Central Elkader 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40

Glenwood 48, Carroll 41

Newell-Fonda 79, West Liberty 57

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Vinton-Shellsburg 56

Saint Ansgar 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Worthington, Minn. 55

Solon 67, Nodaway Valley 42

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Bishop Garrigan 93, Providence Academy, Minn. 89

Hopkins, Minn. 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Despite Caitlin Clark’s 45 points, NC State tops No. 10 Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. Johnson and Rivers led a balanced scoring night for the Wolfpack (7-1), who had five players score in double figures. “Forty-five, that’s insane,” Rivers said of Clark’s night. “I’m glad we came together as a team. I think we had five in double figures. You can’t win it alone. So I’m glad we were the better team tonight.” Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Associated Press

QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa. McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility. McNamara started every game for the Wolverines in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy after the opener. McNamara appeared in the second and third games, taking a total of 16 snaps, and didn’t play again. The Hawkeyes (7-5) finished the regular season 130th out of 131 Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and averaged just 17.4 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

