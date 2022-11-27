Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Port Allegany Meets Union With Trip to 1A State Title Game on the Line
CLARION, Pa. – Two teams that mirror each other in many ways will square off on Friday, as District 9 champion Port Allegany meets WPIAL champ Union in the PIAA Cass 1A semifinals at Clarion’s Memorial Stadium (7 p.m.). Bienkowski Takes Lessons Learned in 2012 into 2022 for...
d9and10sports.com
Nov. 30 Small College Hoops: Lauer Leads Allegheny to Victory
• Keystone grad Emily Lauer had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Allegheny to the win. • Mia San Nicolas had 18 points and eight rebounds for Geneva. • Villa grad Rachel Majewski had 24 points for Behrend, while Morgan Altavilla had 19 points. Grove City 88,...
Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten retires
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major figure in WPIAL football is hanging up the clipboard Thursday as Central Catholic announced its head coach, Terry Totten, has announced his retirement. Totten was the bench boss for the Vikings for 21 years and led the school to two PIAA State championships and six WPIAL championships throughout his tenure. Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Totten became the defensive coordinator in 2002 and was promoted to head coach in 2005. Totten is also a graduate of Central Catholic as a part of the 1976 class."Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years," said Central Catholics Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, FSC. "We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program."Success didn't stop at the high school level for Totten's players, five of them went on to play in the NFL, four of which still play in the league, the highest among any high school in Pennsylvania.
d9and10sports.com
Coming Home: Union (New Castle) Head Coach Niedbala Returns to Stadium Where he was All-American
CLARION, Pa. – Kim Niedbala is back where it all started. A former All-American at safety for Clarion University (now Penn West Clarion) in 1996, helping lead the Golden Eagles to an 11-3 record and the Division II semifinals, Niedbala was inducted into the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
d9and10sports.com
2022 District 9 and District 10 Week 15 Football Predictions
JARED BAKAYSA (0-0) Port Allegany over Union-New Castle.
d9and10sports.com
Nov. 29, 2022 Small College Hoops: Clarion Men Earn Win
• Gerald Jarmon scored 23 points, Mekhi Reynolds had 20, and Fray Nguimbi had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead Clarion to the win. • Lexi Wanger scored 23 points and Grace Clary added 14 for Mercyhurst Prep in the win. • Georgia Haverlock had 14 points for Roberts...
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus meet another “real” city, nearby, smaller, but….: Pittsburgh
In this essay, I continue my comparative analysis of Columbus, Ohio, among other North American “we’re a big city now” cities (in the words of one City Councilor). My detailed focus began with “Columbus, meet a ‘real’ city: Toronto,” Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Oct. 1, 2022.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.
Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
butlerradio.com
Lemieux Sports Complex To Expand After Receiving Grant
The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township is getting ready for an expansion. The group was recently awarded $500,000 in RACP funding. According to their application, the money will go toward a project to create a new sports complex facility. The addition will include a third sheet of ice,...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver
TAMPA, FL. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant was issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.Per the warrant, it cites a misdemeanor battery charge, stemming from an incident on Nov. 28. The news first broke when Fox 13's Scott Smith reported his arrest was imminent by Tampa PD. Brown has not been in the NFL since the Buccaneers' game in early-January against the New York Jets. He took off his uniform, pads and threw gear into the stands on his way into the tunnel. In 2020, the former Steelers WR was ordered to serve two years of probation and attend an anger management program in a plea deal that was related to a fight with a truck driver at his Florida home. At this time, it is unknown if Brown was placed into custody.
Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region. "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said. Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study
Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
Comments / 0