Pickens County, SC

106.3 WORD

Teenage victim in fatal shooting identified

The teenage victim in a fatal shooting incident in the Upstate late last week, has now been identified. As we previously reported, 18 year old Gavin Ray Dutton of Woodruff was arrested he allegedly negligently fired a gun, killing a teenage boy.
ENOREE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Two vehicle wreck – Piedmont

Piedmont firefighters survey the damage to a car after a two vehicle wreck Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Golf Course Road and Old Pelzer Road. Greenville county EMS also responded.
PIEDMONT, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville police search for woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
GREENVILLE, SC

