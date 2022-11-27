Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
Cole Caufield breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens beat Flames 2-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cole Caufield broke a third-period tie on a power play, Sean Monahan had two assists against his old team and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday night. “It was special,” said Monahan, who played nine seasons with Calgary before being traded...
Porterville Recorder
Kings host the Hurricanes after Kopitar's 2-goal performance
Carolina Hurricanes (12-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-9-4, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Carolina Hurricanes after Anze Kopitar's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Kings' 5-3 win. Los Angeles has a 12-9-4 record overall and...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins host the Avalanche after Hall's 2-goal showing
Colorado Avalanche (13-7-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Colorado Avalanche after Taylor Hall's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Bruins' 3-1 win. Boston has a 19-3-0 record overall and a 13-0-0...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks head into matchup with the Wild on losing streak
Anaheim Ducks (6-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-9-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end their four-game skid with a win over the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota is 10-9-2 overall and 6-6-1 in home games. The Wild have gone 5-2-0 when...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary hosts Washington in a non-conference matchup
Washington Capitals (10-11-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-9-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Washington Capitals face off in an out-of-conference matchup. Calgary is 7-5-1 at home and 10-9-3 overall. The Flames have gone 2-4-2 when they serve more penalty...
Porterville Recorder
Eastern Conference-leading New Jersey visits Philadelphia
New Jersey Devils (19-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-11-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers play the Eastern Conference-leading New Jersey Devils. Philadelphia has an 8-11-5 record overall and a 2-3-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers are second in the...
Porterville Recorder
Florida 5, Vancouver 1
Vancouver010—1 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 11 (Mahura), 18:14. 2, Florida, Forsling 3 (Reinhart, Luostarinen), 18:49. 3, Florida, Lomberg 3 (Hornqvist, E.Staal), 19:13. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 4:24; Boeser, VAN (Interference), 13:40. Second Period_4, Florida, Bennett 6 (Verhaeghe, Tkachuk), 11:38. 5, Vancouver, Joshua 4 (Dries, Bear), 12:26. Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Hooking), 5:34;...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 3, Washington 2
Seattle0111—3 First Period_1, Washington, Fehervary 2 (Sheary, Ovechkin), 7:36. 2, Washington, Sheary 8 (Johansson, Ovechkin), 14:04 (pp). Penalties_Gourde, SEA (Fighting), 10:39; Oshie, WSH (Fighting), 10:39; Eberle, SEA (Tripping), 12:56. Second Period_3, Seattle, Schwartz 8 (Burakovsky, Dunn), 13:28 (pp). Penalties_Washington bench, served by Milano (Tripping), 0:35; Gourde, SEA (Holding), 4:01;...
Porterville Recorder
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
Lowell and Portland host North Dakota
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots have gone 4-1 at home. Portland averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per...
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
MICHIGAN (8-0) Kiser 6-11 7-8 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-11 12-12 26, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Phelia 4-11 4-4 12, Crockett 2-2 1-2 5, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-47 24-26 76. MIAMI (6-3) Harden 5-10 0-0 13, Pendande 2-4...
Comments / 0