4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Looking back at my bold predictions for Minnesota Gopher Football in 2022
Prior to the 2022 Minnesota Gopher Football regular season, I went out on a limb and made five "bold" predictions in regards to PJ Fleck's team. Bold predictions should actually be "bold". I didn't expect to have a hit rate on these more than maybe two of these becoming correct. I love being right, but I also know that you're here to read some hot takes. Who am I to deny you of what you want? Let's recap how it all, but first, here's my 2022 article, if you want to go back and see.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Head Coach Luke Fickell continues to fill Wisconsin’s coaching staff
Each December, college football becomes an ever-changing world. On the macro side, head coaches get hired, fired, retire, etc. Further down though, on the micro side, you’ve also got assistants and staffers who are either following their previous head coach or looking for a new position after a previous regime is let go.
Gophers basketball is loaded with up-and-coming talent
With two prized recruits on the way and four freshmen already playing key roles, the future could be bright for the Gophers.
saturdaytradition.com
Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin coach, calls out the lack of TV time for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Kelly Sheffield is not happy that the early rounds of the Women’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament are not being broadcast on TV. Sheffield, who coaches the defending champion Wisconsin Badgers, mentioned that “over a half million people” watched one of the Badger’s regular season games, but the initial tournament games were not on TV. “Right now I can watch boys high school & college women’s regular season basketball games on TV, but no tournament VB matches,” said Sheffield. “Epic fail!”
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota OL, member of 2021 recruiting class, latest to announce decision on transfer portal
The transfer portal continues to turn in the world of college football. The latest occurrence comes out of Minnesota. Offensive lineman Cameron James announced his intentions to leave the Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck. James was a part of Minnesota’s 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman...
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell draws high praise from BTN analyst, former player Joshua Perry
One of Luke Fickell’s former players had high praise for Wisconsin’s new head coach. Joshua Perry, who played under Fickell at Ohio State, talked highly of his former coach’s character on B1G Today this afternoon. “He’s the guy you can go to when you have a legitimate...
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
247Sports
Comments / 4