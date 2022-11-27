ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Looking back at my bold predictions for Minnesota Gopher Football in 2022

Prior to the 2022 Minnesota Gopher Football regular season, I went out on a limb and made five "bold" predictions in regards to PJ Fleck's team. Bold predictions should actually be "bold". I didn't expect to have a hit rate on these more than maybe two of these becoming correct. I love being right, but I also know that you're here to read some hot takes. Who am I to deny you of what you want? Let's recap how it all, but first, here's my 2022 article, if you want to go back and see.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin coach, calls out the lack of TV time for NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Kelly Sheffield is not happy that the early rounds of the Women’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament are not being broadcast on TV. Sheffield, who coaches the defending champion Wisconsin Badgers, mentioned that “over a half million people” watched one of the Badger’s regular season games, but the initial tournament games were not on TV. “Right now I can watch boys high school & college women’s regular season basketball games on TV, but no tournament VB matches,” said Sheffield. “Epic fail!”
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis

Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
HARTFORD, WI
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
247Sports

247Sports

