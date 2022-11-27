ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation

By James Howell Jr.
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.

Caden Smith was arrested this week after a pre-trial violation.

In October, Smith was released from custody with GPS tracking after the Marion County Superior Court rules in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.

Smith’s lead attorney is Andrew Baldwin, who is also co-counsel for Richard Allen in the Delphi murders case.

Smith was 16 years old at the time of his arrest in connection with the triple homicide of Michael James, 22, Abdulla Mubarak, 17, and Joseph Thomas, 18 . Their bodies were found in a remote field area in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street near Interstate 465.

According to court documents, Smith violated a pretrial condition and is being held in custody without bond.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 52

Harry Callahan
5d ago

Why is crime so bad? How do these things happen? It's a shame the way crime is today. It's those damned guns. GIVE ME A BREAK! Congratulations Indianapolis. You can now officially claim the title of South Chicago. Triple murderers out on bail. And you just re-elected the same left wing prosecutor. Nice job!

Reply(3)
17
patnancy2
5d ago

Can’t believe that Meyer was elected again. Wake up Indy you voted for him now criminals will be let back on the streets deal with it.

Reply
17
RLCJ Cooke
5d ago

This young man is bad news. He gets a slap on his hands. Freedom. Now he's back in jail again. How long this time in jail. Overnight

Reply
9
 

