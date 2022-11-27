ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Tank Takes It “Slow” With 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Performance

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNPmz_0jOiJvw800

Tank took the pace down several steps with his 2022 BET Soul Train Awards performance . The 46-year-old delivered “ Slow ” with a special appearance from J. Valentine . Together, the two vocalists illuminated the already electric space on an evening of celebration and soul.

The crooner has racked up four GRAMMY nominations in his career. The “Please Don’t Go” artist also was nominated for a Soul Train award in 2014 for Best R&B/Soul Male artist, though he was not able to take it home.

More from VIBE.com

Tank is certified, but his BET Soul Train Awards performance punctuates a major year for the R&B singer. He shared R&B Money back in August, with features from Chris Brown , Rotimi, J. Valentine, Vedo, and more. The LP marks his first project since 2019’s Elevation , which featured Jojo, Keith Sweat, and multiple appearances from Omari Hardwick .

Prior to Elevation , fans did not hear from him since 2017 with Savage . The LP featured Trey Songz , Ludacris, Candice Boyd, and J. Valentine. Tank is beloved for records like “When We,” “Maybe I Deserve,” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” The vocalist has released 11 total studio albums, notably one in collaboration with Ginuwine and Tyrese for TGT’s Three Kings from 2013. Tank has also collaborated with artists such as Brian McKnight, Carl Thomas, Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Keyshia Cole, and more.

Check out Tank’s special performance of “Slow” featuring J. Valentine at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Vibe

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Files Restraining Order Against Kobe-Obsessed Stalker

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has sought the protection of law enforcement from a man who’s been accused of stalking her. According to TMZ, Natalia has filed a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp, whom she says has been harassing her for years on end. In docs obtained by the outlet, Natalia, 19, says that Kemp, 32, began contacting her when she was 17 and he was 30. Sources say the man believes that he and Natalia are in a romantic relationship and has shown up to her sorority house at USC, where she currently attends. Kemp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits

Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy