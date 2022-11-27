Tank Takes It “Slow” With 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Performance

Tank took the pace down several steps with his 2022 BET Soul Train Awards performance . The 46-year-old delivered “ Slow ” with a special appearance from J. Valentine . Together, the two vocalists illuminated the already electric space on an evening of celebration and soul.

The crooner has racked up four GRAMMY nominations in his career. The “Please Don’t Go” artist also was nominated for a Soul Train award in 2014 for Best R&B/Soul Male artist, though he was not able to take it home.

Tank is certified, but his BET Soul Train Awards performance punctuates a major year for the R&B singer. He shared R&B Money back in August, with features from Chris Brown , Rotimi, J. Valentine, Vedo, and more. The LP marks his first project since 2019’s Elevation , which featured Jojo, Keith Sweat, and multiple appearances from Omari Hardwick .

Prior to Elevation , fans did not hear from him since 2017 with Savage . The LP featured Trey Songz , Ludacris, Candice Boyd, and J. Valentine. Tank is beloved for records like “When We,” “Maybe I Deserve,” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” The vocalist has released 11 total studio albums, notably one in collaboration with Ginuwine and Tyrese for TGT’s Three Kings from 2013. Tank has also collaborated with artists such as Brian McKnight, Carl Thomas, Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Keyshia Cole, and more.

Check out Tank’s special performance of “Slow” featuring J. Valentine at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards above.