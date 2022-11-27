Read full article on original website
WLUC
MTU’s Rozsa Center presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ production for the holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The stage is set for Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rozsa Center production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The cast and crew have been working hard since Oct. to bring the classic tale to the stage. At 34 members, the cast is made up...
WLUC
Portage Health Foundation matching your Giving Tuesday donation dollar-for-dollar
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Giving Tuesday and the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is fundraising for 26 non-profit organizations in the Copper Country. In its five years of #givingtuesday campaigns, the Portage Health Foundation has helped raise over $1.9 million dollars to disperse through the community. But, they wouldn’t...
WLUC
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
WLUC
UP Superior Alliance for Independent Living hosts homelessness awareness discussion forum
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Superior Alliance for Independent Living (UPSAIL) held the “Homelessness in the 906″ forum to educate the public on the issue. Attendees got to meet groups across Marquette County working to combat homelessness. This included the Salvation Army, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, Room at the Inn, the Women’s Center, Janzen House, Community Action of Alger and Marquette County and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
WLUC
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity dedicates 108th house
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is continuing to help families achieve homeownership. The nonprofit dedicated its 108th house in the last 30 years Wednesday evening. The house on Woodland Avenue in Marquette is the brand-new home to a mother and her two sons. Homeowner, Angela Flynn...
WLUC
Houghton’s Trinity Episcopal Church food pantry highlighted on Canathon Day
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The food pantry at Trinity Episcopal Church is open twice a month. It is maintained through grants, food and monetary donations, and spending from the church. According to Parish Steward John Austin, the pantry was started four years ago to combat food insecurity. “Anybody is welcome,”...
WLUC
Marquette Co. Veterans Affairs to dedicate building to veteran Friday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A special ceremony is happening Friday at the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs building. George Lablonde III, a Marquette County Veterans Affairs Committee member explained, his father, Colonel George Lablonde Jr. dedicated his life to the military and assisting veterans. That is why the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs is dedicating its building in Ishpeming to Lablonde Jr.
WLUC
‘Buddy Benches’ to bring new buds together at UP schools
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools in Marquette County are set to have friendlier playgrounds thanks to new Buddy Benches. Several community members donated to support Select Realty’s efforts to put together and donate 14 benches to Marquette County schools. The Buddy Benches encourage kindness, compassion and the cultivation...
WLUC
Open house held for new Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - An open house was held at the Hancock Fire Department on Tuesday for the community to meet its new police chief, Tami Sleeman. Born and raised in Houghton, Sleeman attended and graduated from Houghton-Portage Township Schools. She started off at Michigan Tech University, before attending Northern...
WLUC
MQT County Health Dept. to hold evening vaccine appointments for kids
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is hosting later evening appointments for Children’s COVID-19 and Flu boosters. Thursday, Dec. 1, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m. The following includes the cost of the vaccine and the fee for administration:. High Dose Flu 65 years &...
WLUC
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a dispute involving hunters in northern Marquette County Wednesday afternoon, investigators say. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, tempers flared in a dispute between hunters in the area near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. That’s just west of Marquette County Road 550 in northern Marquette Township.
WLUC
TV6 to broadcast both MTU, NMU hockey games this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both hockey games this weekend between Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University will be broadcast on TV6. The weekend sports programming schedule is as follows (all times eastern):. Friday, Dec. 2. 7:00 p.m. MTU at NMU Hockey on TV6. 8:00 p.m. Pac-12 Football Championship Game...
WLUC
Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball adds four recruits
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball announced the signing of four recruits, including Alyssa Wypych, Maggie Napont, Danielle Nuest, and Brittney Mislivecek on Wednesday. Nuest will join the Huskies from Becker, Minnesota where she played point guard for the Becker High School Bulldogs. As a junior, Nuest...
WLUC
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested on driving while intoxicated charges, after a two-vehicle crash in Ely Township. Emergency crews responded around 8:00 p.m. to US-41 and County Road CKM Tuesday night, after a southbound vehicle hit a...
WLUC
Finlandia Women’s Basketball drops road contest at Northland
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - Three players scored in double-figures as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-5) lost 78-74 to Northland (1-4), Tuesday night at the Kendrigan Gymnasium. The first period saw Finlandia and Northland battle on even terms. The Lions took a 13-12 lead after one period. In...
