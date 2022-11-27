Read full article on original website
European security org faces existential crisis at meeting
LODZ, Poland (AP) — A security organization born in the Cold War to maintain peace in Europe ended a high-level meeting Friday without a final resolution, underlining the existential crisis it is facing amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The war launched by one member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe against another has created hurdles for the 57-nation group. It makes decisions based on the consensus of all members, which rendered it impossible for the vast majority that condemn the war to get through a final resolution opposing Russia’s aggression. Running through the two-day meeting of foreign ministers and other representatives, the OSCE’s first such high-level meeting since the Feb. 24 invasion, was the question of how it can continue to function without consensus from Russia and its ally Belarus, which say they have been unfairly isolated. “I have no doubts that in the next few years it will be extremely difficult for this organization to deliver on its mandate,” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said at a concluding news conference. Poland currently holds the organization’s rotating chair.
BBC
Ukraine war: The surrender hotline for Russian soldiers
The Ukrainian government has said a scheme it created for Russian soldiers to surrender is getting up to 100 enquiries a day. The "I Want To Live" project was started in September. By calling a hotline or entering details through messenger apps, Russian troops can arrange the best way to...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia demands annexations recognised before talks
Russia says the West's refusal to recognise "new territories" seized from Ukraine makes peace talks harder, after President Joe Biden indicated he would be ready to meet Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said it was open to negotiations, but not on the West's demand to pull out of Ukraine. Russia illegally...
Malaysian PM Anwar to be finance minister in new Cabinet
KUALA LUMPUR. Malaysia (AP) — New Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Friday he will also serve as finance minister as he unveiled a leaner Cabinet with many new faces in his unity government. In a move that appeared to contradict his anti-corruption platform, Anwar named the graft-tainted head...
Stocks Drop After Strong Wage Gains Fan Inflation Worries
"Stocks are opening lower and Treasury yields are snapping higher after the government reported that wages for U.S. workers are accelerating faster than expected. Friday’s report raised concerns that inflation may prove to be even stickier than feared, which could hinder the Federal Reserve from easing back on its big interest-rate hikes. The higher rates are meant to fight inflation by putting the brakes on the economy. The S&P 500 fell 1%. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed action, spiked to 4.36% from 4.19% just before the jobs report was released.THIS IS...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky aide reveals up to 13,000 war dead
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion, a senior official has said. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said between 10,000 and 13,000 troops had died. Neither Ukraine nor Russia tend to release figures for casualties, and Mr Podolyak's comments...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv displays dummy nuclear-capable missile fired by Russia
Russia is now using nuclear-capable missiles with non-explosive warheads to exhaust Ukraine's air defences, the Ukrainian military has said. It displayed what it said were fragments of Soviet-made X-55 cruise missiles - designed for nuclear use - found in Ukraine's two western regions. The rockets are being launched to "exhaust...
BBC
North Korea hit with sanctions after ballistic missile tests
The US and its Asian allies have imposed sanctions on three North Korean senior officials associated with the country's recent missile tests. Pyongyang launched a record number of ballistic missiles more than 60 - this year, and tested several intercontinental ballistic missiles. Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim Su...
BBC
Russian mercenary videos 'top 1bn views' on TikTok
TikTok is hosting dozens of videos that glorify violence by Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries and they have been viewed more than a billion times, according to a new report. Wagner has sent mercenaries into Ukraine in big numbers. US-based NewsGuard, which focuses on online misinformation, says some of the...
Did the ball cross the line? Japan reaches World Cup knockout stages with hotly debated goal
Japan reached the World Cup knockout stages for the fourth time on Thursday -- by what appeared to be a matter of millimeters.
