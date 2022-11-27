CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas rush is on, and both postal service and delivery companies say as we get closer to the holiday, the time crunch will only get worse. Store manager Kevin Hess says that right now, they’re mailing close to 500 packages a week. And Hess says the closer we get to Christmas, the busier it will be.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO