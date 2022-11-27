Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Carbondale tree lighting ceremony
Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Diederich sworn in as new Williamson County Sheriff. Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Culture, art come together for Christmas at Cape History Center | Heartland Heritage 11/30/22. Updated:...
KFVS12
Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified
Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/2. Updated:...
KFVS12
Tree Lighting Ceremony in McCracken County on Friday
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming holidays. On December 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., the McCracken County Courthouse will be hosting the event. There will be songs by Lone Oak Intermediate School Choir, and cookies will be provided by the McCracken County Civic Beautification Board.
KFVS12
31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend. On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.
KFVS12
30th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Since November 25, the 30th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour has been open. And until December 11, those who wish to see the lights or decorate with their own are welcome. The FOL is open on the weekends, Friday through Sunday, from 5 p.m....
KFVS12
Toys for Tots in need of volunteers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Presents might already be making their way underneath your Christmas tree, but for one organization in the Heartland, they received a gift that will keep on giving. Toys for Tots has a new home thanks to the donation of a building from Saint Francis Healthcare...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/30
The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
KFVS12
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving. A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart. It all starts with the name on the front of the record longue.
KFVS12
Marble Hill getting in the Christmas spirit
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Marble Hill is seeing more Christmas decorations go up this year as a new display has been added in the heart of the community. An empty storefront on First Street has been turned into a new attraction called Santa’s House and is now available for all to visit.
KFVS12
United Way of SEMO looking for help with bus stop benches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local organization is looking for a little help from the community to accommodate those who use transportation service in Cape Girardeau. United Way of Southeast Missouri is asking for some donations on this Giving Tuesday to build five benches to be stationed at CTA stops throughout the city.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
KFVS12
Heartland postal services feeling the holiday rush close to Christmas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas rush is on, and both postal service and delivery companies say as we get closer to the holiday, the time crunch will only get worse. Store manager Kevin Hess says that right now, they’re mailing close to 500 packages a week. And Hess says the closer we get to Christmas, the busier it will be.
KFVS12
Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name
Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Copart Sikeston Auctions in Scott County early Wednesday morning. IDNR: Bird flu likely caused hundreds of waterfowl deaths recently in southern Ill. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reporting avian influenza likely caused the...
KFVS12
Alma Schrader Elementary students give back to SEMO Pets
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area dogs up for adoption are going to receive a special treat this Christmas season thanks to some Alma Schrader Elementary students. These students were invited to decorate some canine cookies as a reward for their good character. Mississippi Mutts helped supply the treats for...
KFVS12
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
mymoinfo.com
Miracles on Main Street Saturday in Fredericktown
Downtown Fredericktown is hosting its 7th annual Miracles on Main Street. April Sarakas is one of the organizers…. Sarakas tells us about some of the other activities…. We’ll be there to broadcast from 1 to 3 on J-98.
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare System to host Live Nativity on December 17
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where they recreate the scene of Jesus’s birth. On Saturday, December 17, from 5-7 pm, those who wish to attend can “follow the Star of Bethlehem” to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Entrance 6).
KFVS12
Cape Catfish announce Glenn Campbell as new Club President, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau native Glenn Campbell has joined the Cape Catfish as Club President and Director. Campbell is a 1983 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He also is a Co-Founder of the company Hat World Inc. which purchased Lids and served as Executive Vice President before selling it.
KFVS12
Williamson County robbery turns into death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County authorities are saying a burglary that has become a death investigation was “not a random act.”. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies responded to a home on Morning Glory Road, near the Crab Orchard spillway, just before 2 o’clock on Tuesday for a report of a burglary in progress.
Comments / 0