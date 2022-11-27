Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Grant applications reopen for Killeen nonprofit youth organizations in December
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with Killeen youth. During Tuesday night's countil workshop, the city of Killeen reopened its grant funding Killeen's nonprofit youth organizations for a second time. The grant application process will now be open from Dec....
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
KCEN TV NBC 6
No. 6 Baylor blown out at Marquette
MILWAUKEE — Marquette scored one fewer point off turnovers in the first half Tuesday than Baylor did in total. No. 6 Baylor lost to Marquette, 96-70, in the opening game of the 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Bears committed 20 turnovers...
Comments / 0