ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

No. 6 Baylor blown out at Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Marquette scored one fewer point off turnovers in the first half Tuesday than Baylor did in total. No. 6 Baylor lost to Marquette, 96-70, in the opening game of the 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Bears committed 20 turnovers...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy