A man who was sentenced to remain behind bars for the rest of his life after taking a guilty plea for killing Det. Kristen Hearne in 2017 was found dead on Thanksgiving, according to reporting from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. Per their reporting, Seth Brandon Spangler, who pleaded guilty earlier this year before facing […] The post Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday appeared first on Polk Today.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO