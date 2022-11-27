Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect in Toombs County homicide
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in Toombs County, according to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TCSO said it arrested 20-year-old Aaron Coleman Thursday night around 7. Deputies said 36-year-old John Tomason was found dead at 11:12 a.m. at his home in Lyons, Ga. Deputies charged Coleman […]
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Detention Officer arrested in Monroe County after four wheeler chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Crawford County Detention Officer is in Monroe County Jail after running from deputies on a four-wheeler in Culloden, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Detention Captain Corey King of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on...
UPDATE: Man found dead in burning house on Zebulon Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.:. A man was found dead in a burning home on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. about heavy smoke coming from the area.
wgac.com
Local Man Wanted for Murder Now in Custody
A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.
Second man arrested for October murder on Old Savannah Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On November 29, 2022 at 9:15 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force, located and arrested Chauncey Thompson IV for the murder of Tymarkus Starks. That incident occurred October 15, 2022 on the 1900 Block of Old Savannah Rd. T […]
Cop’s killer dies in prison while on suicide watch, attorney says
A man serving life behind bars for fatally shooting a Georgia police officer killed himself in prison on Thanksgiving de...
Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday
A man who was sentenced to remain behind bars for the rest of his life after taking a guilty plea for killing Det. Kristen Hearne in 2017 was found dead on Thanksgiving, according to reporting from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. Per their reporting, Seth Brandon Spangler, who pleaded guilty earlier this year before facing […] The post Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday appeared first on Polk Today.
North Augusta woman wanted by Miramar Police Department as person of interest after deadly hit and run
MIRAMAR, Fl. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is wanted by the Miramar Police Department after authorities say she is the registered driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. According to the Miramar Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, November 27th. Authorities say Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, SC, has […]
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
wfxg.com
Suspected stabbing leaves one dead in Washington County, GBI says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The GBI says it is investigating a suspected stabbing that left one man dead in Washington County. Authorities say a woman is suspected of stabbing 54-year-old Edward Porter following an incident at their Harrison home. The GBI says Porter was allegedly involved in a reported assault on a juvenile at the home prior to the stabbing.
3 arrested with drugs, guns in car while picking student up, police say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men were arrested Tuesday after officers found several illegal items in their car while picking up a student. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, drug investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu at 433 Highway 41 South.
wufe967.com
Georgia teens charged for killing man during robbery
Cochran, Georgia police charged three teenagers with murder after allegedly robbing, shooting, and ultimately killing a man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, or GBI, said Dashan Adams, 16, and Taquez Mentrae Moore, Jr., 19, both of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, 17, of Macon, Georgia were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, 14 counts of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act.
Shooting death investigation underway in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday night. The incident happened at Azalea Park Apartments located at 1814 Fayetteville Dr. 34-year-old, Joseph Fortson, of Sanford Court in Augusta was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene around 1:10 Monday morning. […]
WRDW-TV
54-year-old slain in Washington County stabbing
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a stabbing in Washington County, the latest victim of a surge in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is suspected of stabbing Edward Porter, 54, to death...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray
GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
'They need to do better': Macon mom upset her child was lost twice at Bibb elementary school
MACON, Ga. — Jernicia Coger and Anice Coger Mosley are upset with Union Elementary School teachers and administration after their 6-year-old Jalen was left unwatched at school. On November 17, Jernicia waited to pick up her son at the bus stop by her home. She says he never got...
41nbc.com
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Damages That Can be Recovered in a Macon, GA Car Accident Case
A car accident can be life-changing and can make it hard to do just about anything. If you have been in a car accident, there are some things that you can do to get your damages covered. If you are dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, Macon car accident attorney David Mann can help.
41nbc.com
Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
