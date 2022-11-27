The Dallas Stars are interested in adding a top-six forward to their arsenal this season, TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of "Insider Trading." "They like what they have, they like the way things are going in Dallas right now, it's hard not to," Dreger said. "But they'd like to add a forward to play with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO