Philadelphia, PA

theScore

Renewable energy: Cup-hunting Lightning betting on internal growth

At any given moment this season, Jon Cooper can scan the bodies in front of him on the Tampa Bay Lightning bench and see nameplates synonymous with three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two ending in elation. Stamkos. Hedman. Kucherov. Point. And so on. Cooper, Tampa Bay's head...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary

Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
theScore

Canucks' Demko suffers undisclosed injury vs. Panthers

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko wasn't able to return to Thursday's contest against the Florida Panthers after suffering an undisclosed injury in the final minute of the first period. The incident occurred when Ryan Lomberg converted on a rebound to score Florida's third goal in a 59-second span. Demko appeared...
theScore

Flames' Markstrom frustrated: 'I just suck at hockey right now'

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was highly critical of his performance following his side's 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadians on Thursday night. "I just suck at hockey right now," he told reporters in an extremely brief postgame presser. Markstrom made 17 saves on 19 shots during the loss -...
theScore

'Messed up': Kraken, Kings react to 17-goal game

The Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings combined for the highest-scoring NHL game this season on Tuesday night, and that was before the puck even dropped for the third period. Seattle was victorious 9-8 in overtime thanks to Andre Burakovsky's game-winner. The contest was unique for all involved, but one...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Penguins' Letang out indefinitely after having stroke

Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke Monday and is out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday. Letang isn't experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke. He was taken to the hospital Monday after reporting symptoms and will continue to undergo testing this week. His condition isn't believed to be career-threatening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Report: Stars in the market for a top-6 forward

The Dallas Stars are interested in adding a top-six forward to their arsenal this season, TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of "Insider Trading." "They like what they have, they like the way things are going in Dallas right now, it's hard not to," Dreger said. "But they'd like to add a forward to play with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment.
DALLAS, TX

