IT WAS A perfect start for Washington State in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the Cougars swept away UNLV in three sets to move on to the second round. WSU will now meet the winner of San Diego and Northern Colorado tomorrow at 7:30 (ESPN+). In all likelihood, that will be the No. 2 seed San Diego, which has lost only one match all year.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO