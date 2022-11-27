ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Notre Dame commit taking official visit this weekend

Despite not having taken his official visit to Notre Dame yet, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek will take his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The 6-5, 310-pounder will make his way to campus for the first time since publicly announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 27.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Rees seeing his Quarterbacks

The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will see his two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Notre Dame Drops 74-72 Decision to Maryland

The No. 7-ranked Irish (6-1) returned home after playing four of their last five games on the road to host 20th-ranked Maryland in the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge. A quick start by Notre Dame turned into a back-and-forth contest in which the Irish could never pull away from a Terrapin (7-2) squad that used a buzzer-beating jumper to hand Notre Dame its first loss of the season, 74-72.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

WSU volleyball sweeps UNLV in NCAA Tournament's first round

IT WAS A perfect start for Washington State in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the Cougars swept away UNLV in three sets to move on to the second round. WSU will now meet the winner of San Diego and Northern Colorado tomorrow at 7:30 (ESPN+). In all likelihood, that will be the No. 2 seed San Diego, which has lost only one match all year.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Penn Transfer Edge Commits to UCLA

Transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher has verbally committed to UCLA, according to his Twitter account. The 6-4, 245 pounder has been in the transfer portal for a while, and UCLA offered him last week. He'll be a graduate transfer in 2023, with one more year of eligibility remaining. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

