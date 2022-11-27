Read full article on original website
UCLA 2023 Football Transfer Recruiting Targets
The craziness is about to start. The transfer portal opens Monday and all hell will break loose -- and UCLA will really start recruiting for the 2023 cycle...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: O’Leary seeing his Five-Star Safety
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. As we reported on Thursday, safeties coach Chris O'Leary will be in Denton, Texas,...
Notre Dame commit taking official visit this weekend
Despite not having taken his official visit to Notre Dame yet, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek will take his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The 6-5, 310-pounder will make his way to campus for the first time since publicly announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 27.
UCLA Survives Strange Game at Stanford
UCLA pulled out a 14-point road win at Stanford on Thursday, but it featured a near-collapse in the second half...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Where is head coach Marcus Freeman?
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. On Friday, head coach Marcus Freeman and special teams coordinator Brian Mason will travel...
Primer: Washington and UCLA looking to flip four-stars, Florida, Vols and Mississippi State host key recruits
News, notes and buzz heading into what is shaping up to be an interesting weekend across the country, less than three weeks before the three-day Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21. Washington looking for a big flip. The No. 1 player in the state in Oregon commit Caleb Presley...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Rees seeing his Quarterbacks
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will see his two...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: McCullough seeing Freaky Fast Back
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, running backs coach Deland McCullough will head to Derby, Kan., to...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Mickens seeing his guy in St. Louis
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, we’ve learned that cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be in St....
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal
UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
Jaime Jaquez, Amari Bailey on Unusual Road Win Against Stanford (VIDEO)
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez and Amari Bailey talked about the unusual road win against Stanford, the circumstances of going up 17-0 to start the game but then giving up the first 9 points of the second half, and more.
Notre Dame Drops 74-72 Decision to Maryland
The No. 7-ranked Irish (6-1) returned home after playing four of their last five games on the road to host 20th-ranked Maryland in the ACC/B1G Ten Challenge. A quick start by Notre Dame turned into a back-and-forth contest in which the Irish could never pull away from a Terrapin (7-2) squad that used a buzzer-beating jumper to hand Notre Dame its first loss of the season, 74-72.
WSU volleyball sweeps UNLV in NCAA Tournament's first round
IT WAS A perfect start for Washington State in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the Cougars swept away UNLV in three sets to move on to the second round. WSU will now meet the winner of San Diego and Northern Colorado tomorrow at 7:30 (ESPN+). In all likelihood, that will be the No. 2 seed San Diego, which has lost only one match all year.
Talented WR Mikey Matthews commits to Utah, breaks down his decision
Mission Viejo (Calif.) wide out Mikey Matthews announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Utah. Utah had been leading for Matthews ever since he officially visited back in October and he decided to go public with his commitment earlier today. “I actually committed to Utah on my...
Penn Transfer Edge Commits to UCLA
Transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher has verbally committed to UCLA, according to his Twitter account. The 6-4, 245 pounder has been in the transfer portal for a while, and UCLA offered him last week. He'll be a graduate transfer in 2023, with one more year of eligibility remaining. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
Where Mississippi's top 10 recruits in the 2023 class will go to school
The early signing period is less than a month away with Dec. 21 set as the big day. Today, we take a look at Mississippi's top 10 prospects in the 2023 class. Some are committed, some are possible flip candidates and a few have yet to make up their minds.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Oregon's big second half propels the Ducks to a blowout win over Washington State
Eugene, Ore. - The Ducks entered Pac-12 play in early December with a short bench and an opponent that played right into the Ducks' concerns due to their depth and 3-point shooting. None of it mattered. The Ducks and the Washington State Cougars were tied at 32-32 in the first...
Quick Recap: No. 8 UConn defeats Oklahoma State, 74-64, in Big 12/Big East Battle
A poor end to the first half by Oklahoma State allowed No. 8 UConn the chance to pull away from the Cowboys during a 74-64 win on Thursday as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle in Storrs, Connecticut. Here is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST...
