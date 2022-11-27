Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s brutally honest reaction on Steph Curry’s game-ending travel call
Tuesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks felt like an actual playoff game. Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple-double powered his team to a win, but the Dubs had a good chance of stealing that W away. Unfortunately, the shot was overturned after referees called a travel on Steph Curry’s final shot.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s insane workout had Trae Young struggling, unnamed NBA player throwing up
Don’t let the nice-guy persona fool you. Stephen Curry is a killer on the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors also didn’t become the GOAT shooter that he is without putting the necessary work in. Just ask his trainer, Brandon Payne. As it turns out, Curry’s workouts are...
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam
The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, ending up with 33 wins to round out a disappointing campaign. The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t end up being as seamless a fit as they would have liked. However, one bright spot for the team amid […] The post Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Celtics star Jaylen Brown flat out does not care about Prince William, Princess Kate
The Boston Celtics had the ultimate honor of having royalty in the building on Wednesday when they took on the Miami Heat. Prince William and Princess Kate were both in attendance to watch the Cs take on another Eastern Conference contender in what turned out to be quite a spectacle. As it turns out, however, Jaylen Brown could not care any less about the presence of the literal heir to the throne in England and his wife/future queen.
Luka Doncic caught flipping out over Mavs teammate’s blunder in Pistons OT loss
Luka Doncic did everything he could (apart from shoot free throws well) to lift the Dallas Mavericks on the road against a Detroit Pistons team that entered Thursday night with a 5-18 record. Doncic dropped 35 points and 10 dimes on 13-25 shooting from the field and a scorching 7-14 from beyond the arc, but it wasn’t enough as the Pistons took home a 131-125 victory in overtime thanks to Killian Hayes’ late-game heroics.
Scary details of Bears QB Justin Fields’ first epilepsy episode
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Few, if any, players in the NFL are more well-versed in this condition than Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields. This is simply because of the fact that the 23-year-old himself suffers from the neurological disorder. Fields was in ninth grade when he had...
Andre Iguodala’s new timeline for 2022-23 debut won’t please Warriors fans
It only took six weeks of the regular season for the Golden State Warriors to finally find workable second units. It’s going to be even longer until a pivotal past component of the defending champions’ bench makes his 2022-23 debut. Asked about Andre Iguodala’s status following Thursday’s practice,...
Knicks star RJ Barrett’s savage 3-word response to how he ended recent shooting slump
RJ Barrett has been showing some signs of life for the New York Knicks of late. In his last five games, the 22-year-old has averaged 21.6 points on 45.7 percent from the floor, to go along with 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He’s also been draining 2.0 triples per game on a 38.5-percent clip.
Ben Simmons’ latest injury update will have Kevin Durant, Nets fans scratching their heads
Ben Simmons was forced to exit the Brooklyn Nets’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday due to a left knee injury. The former Rookie of the Year was unable to return to the game, and it now looks like he could be in for another spell on the sidelines with this latest knock.
Jason Kidd gets real on Luka Doncic, Mavs’ embarrassing spiral to 1-8 on road
The Dallas Mavericks were supposed to emerge as the only winner of Thursday night’s single-game slate. The Detroit Pistons, however, had other plans and the Mavs turned out to be the biggest disappointment of the evening. Luka Doncic’s stellar effort was once again wasted by the Mavs, who allowed...
LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones photo fiasco leaves NBA Twitter in huge debate
LeBron James chiming in on the controversial 1957 image of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dividing the internet. On one hand, there are the likes of Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe voicing out their support and admiration for James’ stance on the matter. On the other hand, and almost obligatory, are those who are […] The post LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones photo fiasco leaves NBA Twitter in huge debate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0