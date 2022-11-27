ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam

The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, ending up with 33 wins to round out a disappointing campaign. The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t end up being as seamless a fit as they would have liked. However, one bright spot for the team amid […] The post Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Celtics star Jaylen Brown flat out does not care about Prince William, Princess Kate

The Boston Celtics had the ultimate honor of having royalty in the building on Wednesday when they took on the Miami Heat. Prince William and Princess Kate were both in attendance to watch the Cs take on another Eastern Conference contender in what turned out to be quite a spectacle. As it turns out, however, Jaylen Brown could not care any less about the presence of the literal heir to the throne in England and his wife/future queen.
Luka Doncic caught flipping out over Mavs teammate’s blunder in Pistons OT loss

Luka Doncic did everything he could (apart from shoot free throws well) to lift the Dallas Mavericks on the road against a Detroit Pistons team that entered Thursday night with a 5-18 record. Doncic dropped 35 points and 10 dimes on 13-25 shooting from the field and a scorching 7-14 from beyond the arc, but it wasn’t enough as the Pistons took home a 131-125 victory in overtime thanks to Killian Hayes’ late-game heroics.
LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones photo fiasco leaves NBA Twitter in huge debate

LeBron James chiming in on the controversial 1957 image of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dividing the internet. On one hand, there are the likes of Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe voicing out their support and admiration for James’ stance on the matter. On the other hand, and almost obligatory, are those who are […] The post LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones photo fiasco leaves NBA Twitter in huge debate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
