wkdzradio.com
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
whopam.com
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
clarksvillenow.com
Driver of suspect vehicle involved in shooting on Wild Fern Lane arrested
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane last month, which ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed, has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins. Police said Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
14news.com
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. His...
One teen injured, another charged following Clarksville shooting
One teenager was flown to the hospital and another teenager was taken into custody after a shooting was reported in Clarksville Wednesday evening.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Killed In Daviess County Wood Chipper Incident
A Crofton man was killed in a wood chipper incident in Daviess County Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Joseph Manire was doing tree work Monday at a home when he became tangled and fell partially into the wood chipper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
clarksvillenow.com
Woman arrested in hit-and-run wreck with couple walking dog on Lafayette Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the woman accused of hitting two pedestrians on Lafayette Road and fleeing the scene earlier this month. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at the County Courthouse, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. On...
rewind943.com
Two 15-year-old girls overdose at Oak Plains Academy, one dead, the other in critical condition
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One 15-year-old girl is dead and another is in critical condition after overdosing on over-the-counter medication, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a CPR in progress at the Oak Plains Academy, 1751 Oak Plains Rd.,...
Woman accused of fleeing hit-and-run scene arrested by Clarksville police
The woman accused of hitting two pedestrians earlier this month before driving off from the scene has been arrested.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon
A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman hurt in Canton Street accident
A single-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Canton Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 76-year old Dorothy Payne of Hopkinsville was headed south about 5 p.m. when she ran off the roadway in a curve near West 15th Street and hit a utility pole. Police say...
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
wnky.com
Local police searching for man after victim shot in head
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
Teens accused of killing gas station clerk stopped by Nashville school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck
A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
