Christian County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash

A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

One injured in Caldwell County crash

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Driver of suspect vehicle involved in shooting on Wild Fern Lane arrested

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The driver of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident on Wild Fern Lane last month, which ended with the victim being shot and paralyzed, has been identified as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins. Police said Watkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. His...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Man Killed In Daviess County Wood Chipper Incident

A Crofton man was killed in a wood chipper incident in Daviess County Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Joseph Manire was doing tree work Monday at a home when he became tangled and fell partially into the wood chipper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon

A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Hopkinsville woman hurt in Canton Street accident

A single-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Canton Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 76-year old Dorothy Payne of Hopkinsville was headed south about 5 p.m. when she ran off the roadway in a curve near West 15th Street and hit a utility pole. Police say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Local police searching for man after victim shot in head

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck

A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

