Transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher has verbally committed to UCLA, according to his Twitter account. The 6-4, 245 pounder has been in the transfer portal for a while, and UCLA offered him last week. He'll be a graduate transfer in 2023, with one more year of eligibility remaining. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO