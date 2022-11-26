Despite loss, Crawford High football coach likes his bling

Crawford’s Matt Marquez isn’t your typical high school football coach. For one, the former Marine corpsman served in three tours of Iraq. The tours came within a 19-month span, so he keeps football in perspective.

“Nobody’s firing at me,” said Marquez. “Nothing flusters me. I’m coaching a football game.”

Marquez works at Crawford as part of the school’s security staff. The day after games, Marquez washes the team’s uniforms, supervises players being iced and calls in player stats to the Union-Tribune.

“I’m not like a head NFL coach,” said Marquez. “I’m still humble enough to clean up my sideline after every road game.”

Marquez, Take II

Marquez, 37, coaches with some swag. For Saturday’s Division V championship game against Classical Academy, a 33-14 Classical win, six gold chains hung from his neck.

“I like jewelry,” he said.

Marquez started his latest necklace collection last spring when he coached the track team. A couple weeks later he added another gold chain. Then another. He was ready to stop buying the bling until Coronado head coach Kurt Hines said the Islanders were going to beat them last month and halt the gold chain purchases.

Crawford beat Coronado 13-7.

“But since he said no more chains, I had to get one,” said Marquez. “You can’t tell me what to do. You’re not my dad.”

Marquez, Take III

Marquez doesn’t cheat himself on his purchases. His most recent necklace set him back $3,000. Explaining his disposable income, he said, “I don’t have no kids and no wife. I still have money left over from Iraq.”

What’s in a name

Now in its 13 th season, Classical Academy played in and won the Caimans’ first section title. The charter school in Escondido couldn’t have done it without the trio of Pollard brothers: Life, a senior; Deangelo, a junior; and Friday, a sophomore.

There are touching stories behind each player’s name.

Life said his mother delivered him while in a coma. “We didn’t know if either me or her would survive,” he said. “It was a miracle I did come out, so she named me Life.”

Deangelo is named after a late uncle.

Friday said his mother suffered a stroke on the day he was delivered, which was a Friday.

Life can play

Life was the star of the Caimans’ win, rushing nine times for 93 yards and three TDs, catching two passes for 55 yards and a score, plus completing a 25-yard pass.

A running back, wide receiver and DB, Life said he hasn’t drawn interest from colleges.

“I’ll play any position for anybody,” he said.

Vagabonds

Classical Academy is located in downtown Escondido, in the old Times-Advocate/North County Times newspaper office. The team practices at Hidden Valley Middle School and splits its home games between Del Norte and Valley Center high schools.

Quotable

Classical Academy trailed Crawford 7-0 at halftime, then blitzed to a 19-7 lead by the third quarter. With 1:27 remaining in the quarter, Caimans head coach Josiah Cruz nestled up to an official and said, “Sometimes you just want that clock to speed up.”

Pretty in pink

Classical Academy senior Trevor Allen has one of the strongest legs of any kicker in the section. He has booted the ball 78 yards in the air and kicked a field goal 64 yards in practice.

With pink cleats, he’s easy to spot.

“I just think they’re really cool,” said Allen. “I love the color.”

Perspective

Marquez has now lost four section championship games at Crawford, three as an assistant and Saturday as a head coach.

“It’s like I told the kids,” said Marquez. “If that’s the worst thing that happens to you, then you’re going to live a pretty good life.”

Crawford, class of ’62

Crawford’s only section championship came in 1961, when the Colts beat Kearny 13-0. Walking the Crawford sideline Saturday was Duane Farrar, a starting lineman on that ’61 team.

Farrar was wearing a T-shirt that showed a picture of the Colts celebrating the ’61 title game. On Saturday, he was taking in his first Crawford game of the season.

“The thing you have to realize is what this high school has gone through with all the different nationalities and languages,” said Farrar. “I am extremely proud.”

More than 30 languages with 50 dialects are spoken at Crawford.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .