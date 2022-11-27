Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
The Chiefs-Bengals game will be seen by everyone east of the Rocky Mountains
Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be looking for a rare victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2023 Cincinnati Decommit Sets Official Visit to WVU
West Virginia is looking to add a strong piece late in the '23 recruiting cycle.
Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
Cadillac Williams makes surprising Auburn admission
"I’m disappointed, (but) I’m not upset; like, I was at peace about it." The post Cadillac Williams makes surprising Auburn admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley Wanted Sanders at Auburn, Will Support Freeze
The notable alum gave his unfiltered thoughts on the latest moves by the school’s football program.
Comments / 0